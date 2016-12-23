ESPN FC
US Edition
Scores
Transfers
Teams
Leagues
Cups
Video
More
ESPN.com
Search
Site Terms
Featured Matches
Featured Matches
Previous
Aston Villa
Leeds United
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Rotherham United
Burton Albion
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Sydney FC
Brisbane Roar
8:50 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 10/3
Draw: 5/2
Away: 19/20
Odds from bet365
bet365
Brighton & Hove Albion
Cardiff City
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/7
Draw: 16/5
Away: 11/2
Odds from bet365
bet365
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/11
Draw: 17/4
Away: 17/2
Odds from bet365
bet365
Reading
Fulham
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 2/1
Draw: 5/2
Away: 29/20
Odds from bet365
bet365
Heart of Midlothian
Aberdeen
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 8/5
Draw: 12/5
Away: 8/5
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next
Videos
Highlights
Premier League Highlights
Champions League Highlights
MLS Highlights
Latest
ESPN FC TV
Kick
Ronaldo vs. Messi
Leagues
Barclays Premier League
Champions League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Major League Soccer
International Friendlies
The Boot Room
World Cup
World Cup
Men In Blazers
Last Call
I Scored A Goal
30 For 30
Inside: USMNT
Now Playing
Extra Time: Could Europe's elite win Prem?
ESPN FC TV
about an hour ago
Related Videos
Nicol: Donovan more into money than soccer
ESPN FC TV
3 hours ago
Read
Bradley takes shot at Swansea owners
ESPN FC TV
3 hours ago
Read
Liverpool & Man City combined XI
ESPN FC TV
3 hours ago
Read
Can Memphis Depay resurrect his career?
ESPN FC TV
3 hours ago
Read
Nicol: I underestimated Ibrahimovic
ESPN FC TV
3 hours ago
Read
Extra Time: Sturridge's next move
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
Liverpool 'too hot to handle' at Anfield
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
Burley: Scottish league is embarrassing
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
Can Spurs or United crack top four?
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
Darke: Bradley sacking is understandable
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
Nicol: Spurs play when Kane, Alli play
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
Leicester having a laugh with Vardy masks
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
'Harry the Hornet' cleared by the FA
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
Mkhitaryan's early treatment 'a mystery'
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
FC pundits unanimous: Bradley had to go
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
Extra Time: Top Prem clubs set to spend big?
ESPN FC TV
2 days ago
Read
Was there media bias toward Bradley?
ESPN FC TV
2 days ago
Read
Gab-O-Meter: Lindelof to United?
ESPN FC TV
2 days ago
Read
Liverpool are Chelsea's biggest contenders
ESPN FC TV
2 days ago
Read
Do Chelsea hold the edge in fixtures?
ESPN FC TV
2 days ago
Read
FC pundits unanimous: Bradley had to go
ESPN FC TV
2 days ago
Read
Burley: Arsenal fans are a bit soft
ESPN FC TV
2 days ago
Read
Extra Time: Do Chelsea need James?
ESPN FC TV
3 days ago
Read
Relegation looming for Foxes?
ESPN FC TV
3 days ago
Read
Did karma come back to haunt America?
ESPN FC TV
3 days ago
Read
Bradley 'out of his depth'
ESPN FC TV
3 days ago
Read
Pep struggling to adapt?
ESPN FC TV
3 days ago
Read
Burley: Mou can get United into top 4
ESPN FC TV
3 days ago
Read
Unbeaten run shows 'Conte's brilliance'
ESPN FC TV
3 days ago
Read
WATCH: Ale's 2016 MLS Awards
ESPN FC TV
5 days ago
Read
WATCH: Shakastrophic MLS gaffes of 2016
ESPN FC TV
5 days ago
Read