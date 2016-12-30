Previous
Melbourne Victory
Central Coast Mariners
4
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
1
4
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Celtic
Ross County
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Aston Villa
Leeds United
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 23/20  Draw: 23/10  Away: 29/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 11/4  Draw: 5/2  Away: 19/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

Now Playing

Can Spurs or United crack top four?

ESPN FC TV

Related Videos

Extra Time: Sturridge's next move

ESPN FC TV
Read

Liverpool 'too hot to handle' at Anfield

ESPN FC TV
Read

Burley: Scottish league is embarrassing

ESPN FC TV
Read

Darke: Bradley sacking is understandable

ESPN FC TV
Read

Nicol: Spurs play when Kane, Alli play

ESPN FC TV
Read

Leicester having a laugh with Vardy masks

ESPN FC TV
Read

'Harry the Hornet' cleared by the FA

ESPN FC TV
Read

Mkhitaryan's early treatment 'a mystery'

ESPN FC TV
Read

FC pundits unanimous: Bradley had to go

ESPN FC TV
Read

Extra Time: Top Prem clubs set to spend big?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Was there media bias toward Bradley?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Gab-O-Meter: Lindelof to United?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Liverpool are Chelsea's biggest contenders

ESPN FC TV
Read

Do Chelsea hold the edge in fixtures?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Burley: Arsenal fans are a bit soft

ESPN FC TV
Read

Extra Time: Do Chelsea need James?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Relegation looming for Foxes?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Did karma come back to haunt America?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Bradley 'out of his depth'

ESPN FC TV
Read

Pep struggling to adapt?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Burley: Mou can get United into top 4

ESPN FC TV
Read

Unbeaten run shows 'Conte's brilliance'

ESPN FC TV
Read

WATCH: Ale's 2016 MLS Awards

ESPN FC TV
Read

WATCH: Shakastrophic MLS gaffes of 2016

ESPN FC TV
Read

WATCH: Ale's top MLS moments of filth

ESPN FC TV
Read

WATCH: Top 10 MLS saves of 2016

ESPN FC TV
Read

WATCH: Worst MLS misses in 2016

ESPN FC TV
Read

WATCH: Paul's top 10 Prem goals of 2016

ESPN FC TV
Read

Christmas wishes for Prem clubs

ESPN FC TV
Read

Did Moyes get a fair chance at United?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Will Palace fans approve of Allardyce?

ESPN FC TV
Read