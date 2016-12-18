Extra Time: Best Boxing Day memory?

Previous
AS Roma
Chievo Verona
3
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Fiorentina
Napoli
3
3
FT
Game Details
Sampdoria
Udinese
0
0
FT
Game Details
Torino
Genoa
1
0
FT
Game Details
Celta Vigo
UCAM Murcia
1
0
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
Athletic Bilbao
Racing Santander
3
0
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 5 - 1
Game Details
Belenenses
Sporting CP
0
1
FT
Game Details
América
U.A.N.L
3:00 AM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
