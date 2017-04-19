Previous
Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
1
2
LIVE 91'
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 3
Game Details
Leicester City
Atletico Madrid
1
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 2
Game Details
Highlights
Metz
Paris Saint-Germain
2
3
FT
Game Details
Bolton Wanderers
Bury
0
0
LIVE 80'
Game Details
Lanús
Zulia
12:00 AM UTC Apr 19, 2017
Game Details
Sporting Cristal
The Strongest
12:45 AM UTC Apr 19, 2017
Game Details
Chapecoense AF
Nacional
12:45 AM UTC Apr 19, 2017
Game Details
Leicester City 1-1 Atletico: Foxes' run ends

Champions League Highlights

WATCH: Top 5 UCL goals of the week

ESPN FC TV
Sights and Sounds: Madrid sides start strong

Champions League Highlights
WATCH: Neuer's amazing reflex save

Champions League Highlights
One-goal margins separate Wednesday UCL matches

Champions League Highlights
Player of the day: Another CR7 milestone

Champions League Highlights
Play of the day: Mbappe's silky strike

Champions League Highlights
Bayern 1-2 Real Madrid: Real storm back

Champions League Highlights
Atletico 1-0 Leicester: Griezmann's pen the difference

Champions League Highlights
Borussia Dortmund 1-3 AS Monaco: Mbappe shines

Champions League Highlights
Sights and Sounds: Mbappe takes centre stage

Champions League Highlights
Borussia Dortmund 2-3 AS Monaco: Mbappe shines

Champions League Highlights
Sights and Sounds: Juve outclass Barca

Champions League Highlights
Juventus 3-0 Barcelona

Champions League Highlights
Juventus 3-0 Barcelona: Barca beaten again

Champions League Highlights
Player of the Day: Dybala's double lifts Juve

Champions League Highlights
Real Madrid 5-0 Bayern Munich: 2014 UCL Flashback

Champions League Highlights
Will Atletico end Leicester's fairytale?

Champions League Highlights
UCL quarterfinals take centre stage

Champions League Highlights
Ultimate Highlight: Last 16 second legs

UEFA Champions League
Sights and Sounds: Monaco, Atleti advance

Champions League Highlights
Player of the day: Bakayoko wins the tie

Champions League Highlights
Play of the day: Oblak

Champions League Highlights
Leicester stun Sevilla, Juventus move on

Champions League Highlights
WATCH: Global reaction to Barca's miracle

UEFA Champions League
Sights and Sounds: Barca make UCL history

Champions League Highlights
Barcelona achieve history, Dortmund advance

Champions League Highlights
Player of the day: Aubameyang's hat-trick

Champions League Highlights
WATCH: Barca achieve the impossible

Champions League Highlights
Borussia Dortmund 4-0 Benfica

Champions League Highlights
Ultimate Highlight: UCL last 16 first legs

Champions League Highlights
Sights and Sounds: Super-subs strike

Champions League Highlights
Sights and Sounds: Tuesday's UCL goal fest

Champions League Highlights
