John Brooks: I'll take next step at Wolfsburg after leaving Hertha

The ESPN FC panel delve into John Brooks' record transfer from Hertha Berlin to VfL Wolfsburg.

United States defender John Brooks has said he wants to take "the next step" after joining Wolfsburg from Hertha Berlin.

Brooks, 24, left his hometown club despite the prospect of Europa League football next season, with Wolfsburg spending a reported €20 million ($22.4m) on him -- a record fee for an American player.

Brooks told kicker he felt he had come to the right place and said the club's "perspective and ambition" were the reasons behind his move.

"Everything fitted. I had great talks with both the sporting director and the coach, who convinced me of this great project," he said.

"The conditions are top. I can take the next step here."

Amid a summer of upheaval that has seen Luiz Gustavo and Diego Benaglio depart for Marseille and Monaco and Switzerland international Ricardo Rodriguez join AC Milan, experienced Brooks is a key signing.

And he said that despite Wolfsburg only securing top flight football in the relegation playoffs last term, the club "have a super squad and that we don't need to hide."

Stephan Uersfeld is the Germany correspondent for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @uersfeld.