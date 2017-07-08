John Brooks: I'll take next step at Wolfsburg after leaving Hertha

Previous
French Guiana
Canada
11:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Honduras
Costa Rica
1:00 AM UTC Jul 8, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
FC Edmonton
North Carolina FC
ESPN3 1:00 AM UTC Jul 8, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Tianjin Quanjian
Guangzhou R&F
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
South Africa
Namibia
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Tanzania
Lesotho
(4) 0
(2) 0
FT-Pens
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Anton Donkor Germany U20

Donkor returns to Everton on loan from Wolfsburg

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Brooks: I'll take next step at Wolfsburg

VfL Wolfsburg Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Luiz Gustavo completes Marseille move

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

U.S. youngster Gaines moves to Darmstadt

Transfers Stephen Uersfeld
Read
Nany Landry Dimata

Wolfsburg sign Dimata from KV Oostende

Transfers Associated Press
Read

Monaco sign Wolfsburg keeper Benaglio

Transfers Stefan Buczko
Read

Wolfsburg sign Brazilian right-back William

Transfers Stefan Buczko
Read

Rodriguez completes €17m AC Milan move

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Wolfsburg's Rodriguez in Milan for medical

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Wolfsburg sign Brooks for U.S.-record fee

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read

McBride: Brooks will lead Wolfsburg's back line

ESPN FC TV
Read

Brooks set for U.S.-record transfer - reports

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read
Mario Gomez celeb

Gomez felt like a criminal vs. Braunschweig

German Bundesliga Stephan Uersfeld
Read
TSV Eintracht BraunschweigTSV Eintracht Braunschweig
VfL WolfsburgVfL Wolfsburg
0
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 2
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Stuttgart, Hannover return to Bundesliga

German Bundesliga Associated Press
Read

Luiz Gustavo 'shocked' by reaction to red card

VfL Wolfsburg Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Gustavo equals Bundesliga red card record

VfL Wolfsburg Stephan Uersfeld
Read
VfL WolfsburgVfL Wolfsburg
Bayern MunichBayern Munich
0
6
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Borja Mayoral Wolfsburg

Mayoral unsure why Wolfsburg want to extend loan deal

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read
Mario Gomez celeb

Mario Gomez says he could stay at Wolfsburg

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read
 By Stephan Uersfeld
Share
Tweet
   

John Brooks: I'll take next step at Wolfsburg after leaving Hertha

The ESPN FC panel delve into John Brooks' record transfer from Hertha Berlin to VfL Wolfsburg.

United States defender John Brooks has said he wants to take "the next step" after joining Wolfsburg from Hertha Berlin.

Brooks, 24, left his hometown club despite the prospect of Europa League football next season, with Wolfsburg spending a reported €20 million ($22.4m) on him -- a record fee for an American player.

Brooks told kicker he felt he had come to the right place and said the club's "perspective and ambition" were the reasons behind his move.

"Everything fitted. I had great talks with both the sporting director and the coach, who convinced me of this great project," he said.

"The conditions are top. I can take the next step here."

Amid a summer of upheaval that has seen Luiz Gustavo and Diego Benaglio depart for Marseille and Monaco and Switzerland international Ricardo Rodriguez join AC Milan, experienced Brooks is a key signing.

And he said that despite Wolfsburg only securing top flight football in the relegation playoffs last term, the club "have a super squad and that we don't need to hide."

Stephan Uersfeld is the Germany correspondent for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @uersfeld.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.