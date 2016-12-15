Josuha Guilavogui backs Julian Draxler after 'dream' PSG transfer

As PSG close in on Julian Draxler, Gab Marcotti reiterates that his availability coincides with the issues surrounding him.

Don Hutchison explains why World Cup winner Julian Draxler might not be the perfect buy for the biggest sides in Europe.

Wolfsburg midfielder Josuha Guilavogui has backed soon-to-be former teammate Julian Draxler's creativity to come to the fore when he joins Paris Saint-Germain next month.

The Germany international will undergo a medical to complete his switch to the French champions after the Bundesliga side confirmed an agreement, which ESPN FC sources revealed to be €35 million plus a potential €10m extra in bonuses.

Guilavogui and Draxler were close during their time together at Volkswagen Arena and the France international said the versatile attacker had targeted PSG for some time.

"I am happy for Julian because he is somebody I like a lot," Guilavogui told Le Parisien. "At Wolfsburg, our relationship went beyond football; it was not only something on the pitch.

"Since this summer, he had decided to leave, so I am delighted. Joining PSG is something he wanted in his heart. He dreamed of Paris and PSG."

Julian Draxler was a member of Germany's 2014 World Cup-winning squad.

After some eye-catching performances in the Champions League, Guilavogui is convinced of Draxler's capabilities and is certain the man from Gladbeck will add something extra at Parc des Princes.

"I think he will give them creativity, which is something PSG lack occasionally," Guilavogui said. "More importantly, at both training and in matches, I have seen him do some impressive things. It was incredible to watch.

"I particularly remember some of his moves in the Champions League games against Manchester United [a 2-1 defeat and a 3-2 win in 2015's group stages] or our first leg against Real Madrid [a 2-0 win back in April]."

Guilavogui stated his belief Draxler will thrive with the Ligue 1 giants because of his creativity, technical skills and unparalleled vision displayed at Wolfsburg.

"He is quite unpredictable, thanks to his technique," Guilavogui said. "He also always gives the impression that he is ahead of the game. His vision gives him time on the ball. It is something I have rarely seen."

Draxler asked Guilavogui for his opinion on PSG and Le Championnat and the latter confessed he spoke highly of a move to France because of the German's skill set and pre-existing interest in the league.

"Telling you absolutely everything, Julian asked me my opinion and some advice too, because a lot of clubs wanted him," the Frenchman said. "I pushed him a little towards Paris.

"I told him that for his style of play, it was the best possible choice. So, when I learned it was a done deal, I was pleased for him."

"Ligue 1 interests him. In mid-October, he came to my place to watch PSG-Marseille [which ended 0-0]. He knows the players. For him, it is something really tremendous to join PSG."

Wolfsburg have sold many of their best players over the past few transfer windows and Guilavogui acknowledged Draxler will be in a stronger squad in Paris.

"Personally, I have no doubts," Guilavogui said. "I know he will succeed because, in Paris, he will develop alongside players who speak the same footballing language as he does."

Draxler should complete his PSG move in time to train with his new teammates and be part of the squad for the Jan. 4 friendly against Club Africain in Tunisia.

Jonathan Johnson covers PSG and the French national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @Jon_LeGossip.