Julian Green to use Bayern Munich winning mentality at Stuttgart

Julian Green's first goal for Stuttgart and Emerson Hyndman's strike for Rangers headline this week's Yanks Abroad.

U.S forward Julian Green has told kicker he plans to use the winning mentality ingrained at Bayern Munich to reignite his career at second-division Stuttgart.

Green, 21, signed for the 2007 Bundesliga champions for a fee of €300,000 in December. The Tampa-born striker, who grew up in Germany, had been on the fringes at Bayern for almost seven years, graduating through the youth sides and reserves, but never actually made a Bundesliga first-team appearance for the Bavarians.

He scored his only competitive goal in Bayern's DFB Pokal win against Augsburg in October, but failed to score in five Bundesliga appearances while on loan at Hamburg in 2014-15.

"I know how it is to have to win every game, having learnt that at Bayern from the age of 14," Green told kicker. "I've grown up with this attitude. I always give my best at every training session and during every game. I always want to win."

The eight-time U.S. international believes all his early experience can only be beneficial for the new challenge at a lower level. He has scored three goals in international play, and in 2014, became the youngest player in U.S. history to score a World Cup goal.

"I can help the team as I've been through a lot despite my young age," he said. "I've played for Bayern Munich, training under Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti. I've also endured a relegation battle at HSV and played in the 2014 World Cup.

"I am totally committed. I want to put on good performances, score goals and play my part towards achieving our targets."

And Green has settled in well in his new surroundings, scoring the first league goal of his career in his second outing for the Swabians in Monday's 2-0 win over Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Mark Lovell covers Bayern Munich for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter: @LovellLowdown.