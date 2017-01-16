Previous
Granada
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
U.S. forward Julian Green scores first goal since move to Stuttgart

Julian Green has been thrust into the starting lineup at Stuttgart.

U.S. forward Julian Green scored the first league goal of his career on Monday in his second game with Stuttgart.

Green, who scored for the U.S. at the 2014 World Cup, left Bayern Munich to join second-division Stuttgart in December in hopes of more playing time than he received with the German champions.

After playing the first half of Stuttgart's win at St. Pauli last week, Green played 61 minutes against Dusseldorf on Monday and found the net in the 19th minute.

Green met Anto Grgic's long cross on the volley and tucked his shot under goalkeeper Michael Rensing to give Stuttgart a 2-0 lead they would not relinquish.

The 21-year-old had scored his only competitive goal for Bayern in a cup match in October. He also had a hat trick against Inter Milan in the International Champions Cup last summer.

He joined Stuttgart in the middle of a promotion push and Monday's victory opened a three-point lead for the club atop the 2. Bundesliga table.

