Julian Green needs more match practice - Stuttgart coach Hannes Wolf

United States international Julian Green needs more match practice, his new coach at VfB Stuttgart, Hannes Wolf, has said following the attacker's debut in a friendly against MSV Duisburg.

Green, 21, joined second-division club Stuttgart from Bayern Munich this winter, where he hopes to finally get more playing time following only two cup appearances for the Bundesliga leaders this term.

Green debuted for Stuttgart in a friendly against third-division leaders MSV Duisburg in the club's winter training camp in Lagos, Portugal, on Sunday, and later was praised by Wolf.

"Julian Green had a couple of good situations in his first game for us," Wolf was quoted on the club's official website following the goalless draw with Duisburg. "It was clear to see that he has distinct qualities and that he can help us further."

Was really tested yesterday and happy to have worn the @VfB jersey for the first time! ��⚪ #jg37 pic.twitter.com/Z8KVNjAwUV - Julian Green (@J_Green37) January 16, 2017

The former Borussia Dortmund youth academy coach said that Green will need a bit of time to access his full potential.

"He certainly still needs some match practice, but he'll get that over the next few days and weeks," Wolf said.

