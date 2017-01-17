Previous
Ivory Coast
Togo
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Congo DR
Morocco
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Torino
AC Milan
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Málaga
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Braga
Tondela
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Osmanlispor
Besiktas
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Wellington Phoenix FC
Melbourne Victory
ESPN3 6:45 AM UTC Jan 17, 2017
Game Details
Game Details
Game Details
Game Details
Game Details
Game Details
Game Details

VfB StuttgartVfB Stuttgart
Borussia DortmundBorussia Dortmund
0
3
FT
Game Details
Game Details
FC AugsburgFC Augsburg
VfB StuttgartVfB Stuttgart
1
0
FT
Game Details
Game Details
VfB StuttgartVfB Stuttgart
Bayern MunichBayern Munich
1
3
FT
Game Details
Game Details
 By Stephan Uersfeld
Julian Green needs more match practice - Stuttgart coach Hannes Wolf

In an interview with ESPN FC's Gab Marcotti, Carlo Ancelotti says Julian Green improved a lot before moving to Stuttgart.
Raphael Honigstein explains why Julian Green made the correct choice in moving to Stuttgart.

United States international Julian Green needs more match practice, his new coach at VfB Stuttgart, Hannes Wolf, has said following the attacker's debut in a friendly against MSV Duisburg.

Green, 21, joined second-division club Stuttgart from Bayern Munich this winter, where he hopes to finally get more playing time following only two cup appearances for the Bundesliga leaders this term.

Green debuted for Stuttgart in a friendly against third-division leaders MSV Duisburg in the club's winter training camp in Lagos, Portugal, on Sunday, and later was praised by Wolf.

"Julian Green had a couple of good situations in his first game for us," Wolf was quoted on the club's official website following the goalless draw with Duisburg. "It was clear to see that he has distinct qualities and that he can help us further."

The former Borussia Dortmund youth academy coach said that Green will need a bit of time to access his full potential.

"He certainly still needs some match practice, but he'll get that over the next few days and weeks," Wolf said.

Stephan Uersfeld is the Germany correspondent for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @uersfeld.

