Atlanta United's Josef Martinez refuses to play for Venezuela coach

Sheffield United
Liverpool
4:30 AM UTC
Game Details
AFC Bournemouth
West Ham United
7:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Aston Villa
Burnley
7:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Chelsea
Brighton & Hove Albion
7:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Crystal Palace
Norwich City
7:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Tottenham Hotspur
Southampton
7:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Watford
7:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Everton
Manchester City
9:30 AM UTC
Game Details
Atlanta's Martinez won't play for Venezuela coach

Venezuela Associated Press
Rudi Gutendorf

Legendary coach 'Restless Rudi' dies aged 93

FIFA World Cup Reuters
How Copa America could shape 2022 World Cup hopes for South American nations

CONMEBOL Tim Vickery
Toronto FC sign Venezuelan winger Gallardo

Toronto FC
Why VAR's implementation at the Copa America was flawed

ESPN FC TV
Moreno: Argentina did 'just enough' to beat Venezuela

ESPN FC TV
Argentina players celebrate during their Copa America quarterfinal win over Venezuela.

Argentina take advantage of Venezuela's second-string defence in Copa quarters

Copa America Tim Vickery
VenezuelaVenezuela
ArgentinaArgentina
0
2
FT
Game Details
Copa America quarterfinals preview: Predictions, key players and what to watch for

Copa America Gabriele Marcotti
Casemiro

Paraguay already 'winning' against Brazil, Argentina-Venezuela too close to call

Copa America Tim Vickery
BoliviaBolivia
VenezuelaVenezuela
1
3
FT
Game Details
Venezuela's draw with Brazil was no fluke - it's proof of their U20 plan

Copa America Tim Vickery
Gabriel Jesus and Brazil next face Peru on Saturday in Sao Paulo.

Brazil searching for identity after VAR denies them points vs. Venezuela

Copa America Tim Vickery
BrazilBrazil
VenezuelaVenezuela
0
0
FT
Game Details
VenezuelaVenezuela
PeruPeru
0
0
FT
Game Details
How Brazil & Argentina will fare in their Copa America openers

Copa America
United StatesUnited States
VenezuelaVenezuela
0
3
FT
Game Details
MexicoMexico
VenezuelaVenezuela
3
1
FT
Game Details
2019 Copa America ultimate preview: Will Messi win this wide-open tournament on Brazil's home turf?

2019 Copa America ESPN Staff
Players union opposes U.S. friendly in Cincinnati

United States ESPN
By Associated Press
Atlanta United's Josef Martinez refuses to play for Venezuela coach

Major League Soccer: Josef Martinez (19') Atlanta United 1-0 Columbus Crew. To watch more MLS, sign up to ESPN+.

Atlanta United striker Josef Martinez said he will not play for Venezuela's national team as long as Rafael Dudamel is the coach.

Martinez posted a statement on Instagram on Friday shortly after Venezuela's football federation announced a 32-player squad for upcoming friendlies against Bolivia and Trinidad and Tobago. Martinez was not included in the squad despite having scored 26 goals in the MLS this season.

Martinez said he made the decision because of "an increasingly deteriorating professional relationship" with Dudamel but said he still hopes to play for the national team again one day.

Dudamel has held the coaching job since 2016, and has not commented on Martinez's announcement.

Venezuela will play Bolivia on Oct. 10 and four days later will face Trinidad and Tobago. Both matches will be in Caracas.

Comments

