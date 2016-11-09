Masato Kudo leaves Whitecaps after one season, returns to J-League

Masato Kudo's time in MLS is over after one season.

Masato Kudo has left the Vancouver Whitecaps after one season to sign with Sanfrecce Hiroshima in Japan.

The 26-year-old and the MLS club mutually agreed to terminate his contract on Friday, and the J-League team said on Saturday his transfer was completed.

"Masato is one of the best professionals I have ever worked with and we are thankful for the contributions he made during his time in Vancouver," Whitecaps coach Carl Robinson said in a statement.

"This move will provide Masato an opportunity to explore additional first team options. We wish him all the best."

Kudo made 19 appearances for the Whitecaps, scoring three goals, but he missed two months of the season after fracturing his jaw in May after a collision with Chicago Fire goalkeeper Matt Lampson.

He reportedly signed a three-year deal with Sanfrecce, though terms of the deal were not revealed.