Liverpool
Manchester City
1
0
FT
Chelsea
Stoke City
4
2
FT
Manchester United
Middlesbrough
2
1
FT
Leicester City
West Ham United
1
0
FT
Swansea City
AFC Bournemouth
0
3
FT
Southampton
West Bromwich Albion
1
2
FT
Rangers
Celtic
1
2
FT
Kudo leaves Whitecaps, returns to J-League

Vancouver Whitecaps ESPN staff
WATCH: Shakastrophic MLS gaffes of 2016

ESPN FC TV
WATCH: Top 10 MLS saves of 2016

ESPN FC TV
Video via MLS: Sunset with David Ousted

Major League Soccer
Video via MLS: Nutmegs of the year

Major League Soccer
Video via MLS: Best goals of October

MLS Highlights
Portland woe vs Van 161023

Portland had 'holes' all season long - Porter

Portland Timbers ESPN staff
Vancouver 4-1 Portland

MLS Highlights
Video via MLS: Mezquida makes it four

MLS Highlights
Video via MLS: Morales scores in style

MLS Highlights
Video via MLS: Barnes' second doubles lead

MLS Highlights
Video via MLS: Barnes rockets the opener

MLS Highlights
Porter: Making playoffs is our motivation

Major League Soccer
Video via MLS: San Jose 0-0 Vancouver

MLS Highlights
Video via MLS: Vancouver 1-2 Seattle

MLS Highlights
FC Dallas CCL action 160928

CCL: Tigres shocked; FC Dallas held

CONCACAF Champions League ESPN staff
Justin Morrow

MLS: NYRB clinch playoffs spot, TFC draw

Major League Soccer Associated Press
Video via MLS: Vancouver 3-3 Rapids

MLS Highlights
MLS: NYCFC holds FCD; Morris lifts Seattle

Major League Soccer Associated Press
Video via MLS: Seattle 1-0 Vancouver

MLS Highlights
ESPN FC
Masato Kudo leaves Whitecaps after one season, returns to J-League

Masato Kudo's time in MLS is over after one season.

Masato Kudo has left the Vancouver Whitecaps after one season to sign with Sanfrecce Hiroshima in Japan.

The 26-year-old and the MLS club mutually agreed to terminate his contract on Friday, and the J-League team said on Saturday his transfer was completed.

"Masato is one of the best professionals I have ever worked with and we are thankful for the contributions he made during his time in Vancouver," Whitecaps coach Carl Robinson said in a statement.

"This move will provide Masato an opportunity to explore additional first team options. We wish him all the best."

Kudo made 19 appearances for the Whitecaps, scoring three goals, but he missed two months of the season after fracturing his jaw in May after a collision with Chicago Fire goalkeeper Matt Lampson.

He reportedly signed a three-year deal with Sanfrecce, though terms of the deal were not revealed.

