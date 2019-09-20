Former Valencia president Soler arrested for attempting to kidnap successor in 2014

Previous
Real Madrid
Club Brugge
2
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Atalanta
Shakhtar Donetsk
1
2
FT
Game Details
Galatasaray
Paris Saint-Germain
0
0
LIVE 19'
Game Details
Red Star Belgrade
Olympiakos
0
0
LIVE 14'
Game Details
Tottenham Hotspur
Bayern Munich
1
1
LIVE 18'
Game Details
Manchester City
Dinamo Zagreb
0
0
LIVE 19'
Game Details
Juventus
Bayer Leverkusen
1
0
LIVE 19'
Game Details
Lokomotiv Moscow
Atletico Madrid
0
0
LIVE 19'
Game Details
Valencia corner flag

Ex-Valencia chief arrested for attempted kidnap

Valencia Adriana Garcia
Read
ValenciaValencia
LeganesLeganes
1
1
FT
Game Details
Valencia are in chaos, again, following Marcelino sacking. Will victory at Chelsea be a turning point?

Spanish Primera Division Sid Lowe
Read

Was Ross Barkley supposed to take Chelsea's penalty?

ESPN FC TV
Read
ChelseaChelsea
ValenciaValencia
0
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights

Valencia players refuse to speak following Barcelona loss

Barcelona
Read

Valencia players on silent protest at Marcelino axe

Valencia Adriana Garcia
Read
BarcelonaBarcelona
ValenciaValencia
5
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Marcelino guided Valencia to fourth in his first season at Mestalla.

Valencia sacked me for winning Copa - Marcelino

Valencia Adriana Garcia
Read
Marcelino, Valencia

Valencia sack Marcelino, appoint Celades

Valencia Reuters
Read

UCL draw: Real Madrid to face PSG in Group A

UEFA Champions League ESPN
Read
Neto, Valencia

Barca sign Neto, include €200m buyout clause

Transfers Sam Marsden
Read

Barca over €60m with Cillessen, Gomes sales

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Sources: Cillessen, Gomes to leave Barcelona

Transfers Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens
Read
Matteo Darmian, Manchester United

Sources: Utd in talks with 3 clubs over Darmian

Transfers Rob Dawson
Read
BarcelonaBarcelona
ValenciaValencia
1
2
FT
Game Details
Camp Nou

Barca fans arrested in clashes with Seville police

Spanish Copa del Rey Sam Marsden
Read

Copa del Rey final: What's at stake for Barcelona, Messi, Valverde and Valencia?

Copa del Rey Sid Lowe
Read
Real ValladolidReal Valladolid
ValenciaValencia
0
2
FT
Game Details
ValenciaValencia
AlavésAlavés
3
1
FT
Game Details
By Adriana Garcia
Former Valencia president Soler arrested for attempting to kidnap successor in 2014

ESPN's Alexis Nunes and Julien Laurens discuss the ongoing issues at Valencia following owner Peter Lim's shocking decision to sack Marcelino.

Former Valencia president Juan Bautista Soler was handed a two-year prison sentence on Tuesday by a Spanish court for attempting to kidnap his successor, Vicente Soriano.

Soler, 63, was one of four people accused and found guilty of trying to abduct Soriano in March 2014 in order to force him to settle a debt regarding the acquisition of club shares. The plan failed as the police were alerted by a police confidant -- and Soler and three others were arrested in April 2014.

- ESPN La Liga fantasy: Sign up now!
- When does the transfer window reopen?

A statement from the Valencia court read: "The Valencia provincial court has found four people guilty, including a renowned businessman who presided over Valencia CF, for planning to kidnap and rob another businessman that also presided over the club between 2013 and 2014.

"The court considers all of them responsible for a crime of attempted kidnapping and attempted violent robbery. The court has handed the former Valencia CF president a two-year prison sentence, one [year] per each crime."

Soler, 63, was president and maximum shareholder of Valencia from 2004 until March 2008 before he reached an agreement to sell 70,889 shares to Soriano for €85 million, an amount which was to be repaid in four instalments.

Soriano, who led the club from 2008 until 2009, intended to sell these shares to a Uruguayan investment group, Dalport, but the the Valencia regional government intervened in order to ensure that the La Liga club would not fall into the hands of an organisation with a suspect reputation.

After Soriano's resignation, the club's main creditor, Bancaja, appointed an administrative board that would include Manuel Llorente, who returned to the club's presidency having already served in that role between 1995 and 2005.

In 2009, Llorente began with a capital increase of €92m at the club which reduced the value of the shares that Soriano had acquired and scared off Dalport in the process. Soriano refused to pay Soler.

The Spanish High Court ruled in February 2013 that Soriano and Dalport had to pay Soler €39m for breach of contract.

