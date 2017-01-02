Valencia name Voro Gonzalez manager for rest of the season

Voro Gonzalez will remain manager of Valencia until the end of the season.

Former Valencia player Voro again took temporary charge of the club after Cesare Prandelli's resignation in December, just three months after doing the same following the dismissal of Pako Ayestaran.

Voro said last week that he wasn't sure how long he would remain in the position, but Valencia clarified his role in a statement on Tuesday.

"Valencia CF wish to reaffirm the club's absolute backing for Voro Gonzalez as first team coach until the end of the present season," a club statement read.

"The club also wish to stress its total confidence in the ability of the squad and the coaching staff to improve the sporting performance over the coming months -- with the intention of overcoming the delicate current sporting situation."

Valencia are without a win in eight league games after conceding the lead three times and settling for a draw at Osasuna on Monday.

They are one point above the relegation zone with a game in hand, albeit that's against leaders Real Madrid.

