Valencia name Voro Gonzalez manager for rest of the season

Previous
Manchester United
Hull City
1
0
LIVE 85'
Leg 1
Game Details
Home: 1/28  Draw: 14/1  Away: 450/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Atletico Madrid
Las Palmas
2
1
LIVE 74'
Leg 2Aggregate: 4 - 1
Game Details
Home: 1/14  Draw: 15/2  Away: 66/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Napoli
Spezia
3
1
LIVE 83'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Nantes
AS Nancy Lorraine
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sochaux
AS Monaco
1
1
LIVE 87'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
China
Iceland
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Saudi Arabia
Slovenia
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Algeria
Mauritania
6
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Cameroon
Zimbabwe
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Valencia name Voro boss for rest of season

Valencia ESPN staff
Read
OsasunaOsasuna
ValenciaValencia
3
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Nemanja Maksimovic of Kazakh side FC Astana scored the extra-time winner for Serbia against Brazil.

Maksimovic: I have agreed to join Valencia

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read

Evra considering future - Juventus chief

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Juve drop Evra amid transfer speculation

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Jesus Garcia Pitarch Valencia

Valencia's sporting director resigns

Valencia ESPN staff
Read

Prandelli quit Valencia over transfers

Valencia Adriana Garcia
Read
Cristiano Ronaldo is congratulated by teammates after scoring for Real Madrid in the Club World Cup final against Kashima Antlers.

Hunter: Madrid's focus; Barca questions

La Liga Graham Hunter
Read

Copa: Atletico cruise; Celta thrash Valencia

Copa del Rey ESPN staff
Read

Valencia's Voro unsure how long he'll be in charge for

Valencia Adriana Garcia
Read

Prandelli questions Valencia hierarchy

Valencia Ben Gladwell
Read
John Obi Mikel

Valencia confirm transfer talks with Mikel

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read

Valencia may offer full-time job to Voro

Valencia PA Sport
Read

Prandelli resigns as Valencia manager

ESPN FC TV
Read

Lowe: Why Prandelli quit at Valencia

La Liga Sid Lowe
Read

Valencia's Prandelli resigns after 10 games

Valencia ESPN staff
Read
West Ham's Simone Zaza

Valencia in talks with Juve over Zaza - agent

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read
David Villa

Villa: I joined Barcelona to help Valencia

Transfers Sam Marsden
Read

Negredo 'very happy' on loan at Boro

Transfers Adrian Garcia
Read

Barca have deal to sign Valencia's Joao Cancelo

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Valencia name Voro Gonzalez manager for rest of the season

Voro Gonzalez will remain manager of Valencia until the end of the season.

Valencia have confirmed that Voro Gonzalez will finish the season as manager of the struggling La Liga club.

Former Valencia player Voro again took temporary charge of the club after Cesare Prandelli's resignation in December, just three months after doing the same following the dismissal of Pako Ayestaran.

Voro said last week that he wasn't sure how long he would remain in the position, but Valencia clarified his role in a statement on Tuesday.

"Valencia CF wish to reaffirm the club's absolute backing for Voro Gonzalez as first team coach until the end of the present season," a club statement read.

"The club also wish to stress its total confidence in the ability of the squad and the coaching staff to improve the sporting performance over the coming months -- with the intention of overcoming the delicate current sporting situation."

Valencia are without a win in eight league games after conceding the lead three times and settling for a draw at Osasuna on Monday.

They are one point above the relegation zone with a game in hand, albeit that's against leaders Real Madrid.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.