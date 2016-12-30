Jesus Garcia Pitarch resigns from Valencia sporting director role

ESPN FC's Sid Lowe explains the chain of events that led to Cesare Prandelli's decision to resign at Valencia.

Valencia's tumultuous season has taken another twist with the resignation of sporting director Jesus Garcia Pitarch.

Currently sitting 17th in La Liga, Los Che are only out of the relegation zone because of a better head-to-head record than Sporting Gijon.

Club stalwart Voro Gonzalez was brought in for his fourth spell as caretaker coach after the resignation of Cesare Prandelli in December, and now the club has confirmed that academy director Jose Ramon Alesanco will take the reins from Pitarch.

"Jesus García Pitarch has irrevocably resigned as sports director," the statement read.

"The current director of the academy, Jose Ramon Alesanco, will assume these functions in an interim manner.

"His immediate tasks will be to continue with the work planned in the current winter market and work on everything related to the first team in coordination with the coach, Voro Gonzalez."

Valencia will take on last-placed Osasuna on Monday.