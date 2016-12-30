Jesus Garcia Pitarch resigns from Valencia sporting director role

Previous
Manchester United
Reading
4
0
FT
Preston North End
Arsenal
1
2
FT
Everton
Leicester City
1
2
FT
Real Madrid
Granada
5
0
FT
Highlights
Eibar
Atletico Madrid
0
2
FT
Highlights
Real Sociedad
Sevilla FC
0
4
FT
Napoli
Sampdoria
2
1
FT
Paris Saint-Germain
Bastia
7
0
FT
U.A.N.L
Santos
0
0
FT
Jesus Garcia Pitarch Valencia

Valencia's sporting director resigns

Valencia ESPN staff
Read

Prandelli quit Valencia over transfers

Valencia Adriana Garcia
Read
Cristiano Ronaldo is congratulated by teammates after scoring for Real Madrid in the Club World Cup final against Kashima Antlers.

Hunter: Madrid's focus; Barca questions

La Liga Graham Hunter
Read

Copa: Atletico cruise; Celta thrash Valencia

Copa del Rey ESPN staff
Read

Valencia's Voro unsure how long he'll be in charge for

Valencia Adriana Garcia
Read

Prandelli questions Valencia hierarchy

Valencia Ben Gladwell
Read
John Obi Mikel

Valencia confirm transfer talks with Mikel

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read

Valencia may offer full-time job to Voro

Valencia PA Sport
Read

Prandelli resigns as Valencia manager

ESPN FC TV
Read

Lowe: Why Prandelli quit at Valencia

La Liga Sid Lowe
Read

Valencia's Prandelli resigns after 10 games

Valencia ESPN staff
Read
West Ham's Simone Zaza

Valencia in talks with Juve over Zaza - agent

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read
David Villa

Villa: I joined Barcelona to help Valencia

Transfers Sam Marsden
Read

Negredo 'very happy' on loan at Boro

Transfers Adrian Garcia
Read

Barca have deal to sign Valencia's Joao Cancelo

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Valencia president sorry for 'poor season'

Valencia ESPN staff
Read
Juan Mata celebrates after scoring the winner for Man United.

Mata gives backing to Valencia's Parejo

Valencia Adriana Garcia
Read

5 things on reported Arsenal target Gaya

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read
Daniel Parejo

Parejo apologises for nightclub footage

Valencia Adriana Garcia
Read
Head coach Cesare Prandelli of Valencia CF reacts during the La Liga match between Real Sporting de Gijon and Valencia CF at Estadio El Molinon on October 16, 2016 in Gijon, Spain.

Valencia's Prandelli wants four new faces

Valencia ESPN staff
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Jesus Garcia Pitarch resigns from Valencia sporting director role

ESPN FC's Sid Lowe explains the chain of events that led to Cesare Prandelli's decision to resign at Valencia.

Valencia's tumultuous season has taken another twist with the resignation of sporting director Jesus Garcia Pitarch.

Currently sitting 17th in La Liga, Los Che are only out of the relegation zone because of a better head-to-head record than Sporting Gijon.

Club stalwart Voro Gonzalez was brought in for his fourth spell as caretaker coach after the resignation of Cesare Prandelli in December, and now the club has confirmed that academy director Jose Ramon Alesanco will take the reins from Pitarch.

"Jesus García Pitarch has irrevocably resigned as sports director," the statement read.

"The current director of the academy, Jose Ramon Alesanco, will assume these functions in an interim manner.

"His immediate tasks will be to continue with the work planned in the current winter market and work on everything related to the first team in coordination with the coach, Voro Gonzalez."

Valencia will take on last-placed Osasuna on Monday.

