Valencia interim boss Voro Gonzalez unsure how long he'll be in charge for

Previous
AFC Bournemouth
Arsenal
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/1  Draw: 3/1  Away: 8/11 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Crystal Palace
Swansea City
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 5/6  Draw: 27/10  Away: 15/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Stoke City
Watford
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 3/4  Draw: 11/4  Away: 17/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Osasuna
Eibar
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Valencia
Celta Vigo
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Las Palmas
Atletico Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Deportivo La Coruña
Alavés
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Prandelli questions Valencia hierarchy

Valencia Ben Gladwell
Read
John Obi Mikel

Valencia confirm transfer talks with Mikel

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read

Valencia may offer full-time job to Voro

Valencia PA Sport
Read

Prandelli resigns as Valencia manager

ESPN FC TV
Read

Lowe: Why Prandelli quit at Valencia

La Liga Sid Lowe
Read

Valencia's Prandelli resigns after 10 games

Valencia ESPN staff
Read
West Ham's Simone Zaza

Valencia in talks with Juve over Zaza - agent

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read
David Villa

Villa: I joined Barcelona to help Valencia

Transfers Sam Marsden
Read

Negredo 'very happy' on loan at Boro

Transfers Adrian Garcia
Read

Barca have deal to sign Valencia's Joao Cancelo

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Valencia president sorry for 'poor season'

Valencia ESPN staff
Read
Juan Mata celebrates after scoring the winner for Man United.

Mata gives backing to Valencia's Parejo

Valencia Adriana Garcia
Read

5 things on reported Arsenal target Gaya

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read
Daniel Parejo

Parejo apologises for nightclub footage

Valencia Adriana Garcia
Read
Head coach Cesare Prandelli of Valencia CF reacts during the La Liga match between Real Sporting de Gijon and Valencia CF at Estadio El Molinon on October 16, 2016 in Gijon, Spain.

Valencia's Prandelli wants four new faces

Valencia ESPN staff
Read
Jesus Garcia Pitarch Valencia

Valencia only have themselves to blame - Garcia Pitarch

Valencia Adriana Garcia
Read

Juve's Zaza to end West Ham loan - agent

Transfers Selene Scarsi
Read

Abdennour: I want to stay at Valencia

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read
Daniel Parejo

Valencia should not sell Parejo - Fernandez

Valencia Adriana Garcia
Read
Head coach Cesare Prandelli of Valencia CF reacts during the La Liga match between Real Sporting de Gijon and Valencia CF at Estadio El Molinon on October 16, 2016 in Gijon, Spain.

Valencia's Prandelli in Singapore for talks

Singapore ESPN Staff
Read
 By Adriana Garcia
Share
Tweet
   

Valencia interim boss Voro Gonzalez unsure how long he'll be in charge for

ESPN FC's Sid Lowe explains the chain of events that led to Cesare Prandelli's decision to resign at Valencia.

Valencia's interim coach Voro Gonzalez does not know how long he will be in his role for but is confident he can improve the club's current situation.

Ninety three days since stepping in as caretaker boss following the dismissal of Pako Ayestaran, former Valencia player Voro is in temporary charge of the club again after Cesare Prandelli's resignation on Friday.

He will be in the dugout when Valencia host Celta Vigo in the Copa del Rey round-of-16 first leg on Tuesday.

Voro is quoted as saying by Superdeporte: "When the club called me on Friday, they told me that the coach had resigned and they offered me total confidence. With respect to other times, the club has transmitted me total trust. They haven't said if it will be two or three days, or two or three games.

"For me it's a matter of pride and a great responsibility that the club thinks of me at this time. I accept it as I have done other times because I believe I can bring some solutions, otherwise I would have said no."

It is the second time this season and fifth overall that Voro, Valencia's match delegate, has taken the interim post.

With just three wins from their 15 league games this term, Valencia are 17th in La Liga and level on 12 points with Sporting Gijon, who are in the relegation zone.

Voro Gonzalez is Valencia's interim coach following Cesare Prandelli's resignation.

Valencia won just one and lost four of eight La Liga games under Prandelli, who replaced Ayestaran on Oct. 1.

"I believe I can bring certain solutions," Voro said. "I am aware of the situation that the club finds itself in and I will try to help using my philosophy and the concepts that I have. The important thing is to work, improve and compete.

"We come from a difficult situation and we have to compete with dignity. What happens on the pitch is the number one point to solve all of our problems."

Voro's says his main task is to rebuild the confidence of the team.

"The changing room has been hit by the results of this season," he said. "It has been a dismal year. Things accumulate and the team is aware of what is going on.

"The team knows that it depends on them, we have to unite them and try mentally to be free in order to compete at the highest level."

Valencia resume La Liga action away to Osasuna on Monday.

Adriana Garcia is a Valencia-based football writer who covers La Liga for ESPN FC.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.