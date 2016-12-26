Valencia interim boss Voro Gonzalez unsure how long he'll be in charge for

ESPN FC's Sid Lowe explains the chain of events that led to Cesare Prandelli's decision to resign at Valencia.

Valencia's interim coach Voro Gonzalez does not know how long he will be in his role for but is confident he can improve the club's current situation.

Ninety three days since stepping in as caretaker boss following the dismissal of Pako Ayestaran, former Valencia player Voro is in temporary charge of the club again after Cesare Prandelli's resignation on Friday.

He will be in the dugout when Valencia host Celta Vigo in the Copa del Rey round-of-16 first leg on Tuesday.

Voro is quoted as saying by Superdeporte: "When the club called me on Friday, they told me that the coach had resigned and they offered me total confidence. With respect to other times, the club has transmitted me total trust. They haven't said if it will be two or three days, or two or three games.

"For me it's a matter of pride and a great responsibility that the club thinks of me at this time. I accept it as I have done other times because I believe I can bring some solutions, otherwise I would have said no."

It is the second time this season and fifth overall that Voro, Valencia's match delegate, has taken the interim post.

With just three wins from their 15 league games this term, Valencia are 17th in La Liga and level on 12 points with Sporting Gijon, who are in the relegation zone.

Valencia won just one and lost four of eight La Liga games under Prandelli, who replaced Ayestaran on Oct. 1.

"I believe I can bring certain solutions," Voro said. "I am aware of the situation that the club finds itself in and I will try to help using my philosophy and the concepts that I have. The important thing is to work, improve and compete.

"We come from a difficult situation and we have to compete with dignity. What happens on the pitch is the number one point to solve all of our problems."

Voro's says his main task is to rebuild the confidence of the team.

"The changing room has been hit by the results of this season," he said. "It has been a dismal year. Things accumulate and the team is aware of what is going on.

"The team knows that it depends on them, we have to unite them and try mentally to be free in order to compete at the highest level."

Valencia resume La Liga action away to Osasuna on Monday.

Adriana Garcia is a Valencia-based football writer who covers La Liga for ESPN FC.