Previous
Rangers
Celtic
1
2
FT
Game Details
Chelsea
Stoke City
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/4  Draw: 21/4  Away: 14/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Manchester United
Middlesbrough
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/4  Draw: 5/1  Away: 15/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Liverpool
Manchester City
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 29/20  Draw: 5/2  Away: 2/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Leicester City
West Ham United
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 21/20  Draw: 13/5  Away: 14/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Swansea City
AFC Bournemouth
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 13/8  Draw: 5/2  Away: 9/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Southampton
West Bromwich Albion
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 7/10  Draw: 27/10  Away: 5/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

Real SociedadReal Sociedad
ValenciaValencia
3
2
FT
Game Details
 By PA Sport
Valencia may offer temporary boss Voro full-time job

ESPN FC's Sid Lowe explains the chain of events that led to Cesare Prandelli's decision to resign at Valencia.

Valencia have hinted caretaker boss Voro Gonzalez could be appointed permanent head coach following Cesare Prandelli's resignation.

Former Valencia centre-back Voro has occupied the coaching role on a caretaker basis on several previous occasions.

However, the 53-year-old may this time be given the chance to prove he can perform the job on a full-time basis.

"Voro will take the team, train and prepare the team in the best way," Valencia director of football Jesus Garcia Pitarch is quoted as saying by Marca. "No one is looking for a coach, I have not proposed a coach. As long as he wants it we'll look at him.''

Voro Gonzalez is a former Valencia player.

Prandelli quit as coach of Valencia on Friday after less than three months in the job. The former Italy boss took charge at the start of October after Pako Ayestaran was sacked.

A disagreement over transfers with the club's owners prompted Prandelli to leave, he confirmed on Saturday.

That had been the reason most widely suggested on Friday night, and Prandelli claimed promises had been broken about the business he could do in the transfer window.

Italy striker Simone Zaza, who is on loan from Juventus to West Ham, has been a target for Valencia, and Prandelli expected the Spanish club's owner Peter Lim to back that deal and several others.

But Prandelli was quoted as saying by Marca: "Lim told me to bring in four players and on Dec. 29 the plan became Zaza or a midfielder. I could choose one. We went from four to one.''

