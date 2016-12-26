Previous
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Valencia president Layhoon Chan asks fans' forgiveness for 'poor season'

Valencia have endured a turbulent 12 months that have not improved much under Cesare Prandelli.

Valencia president Layhoon Chan has apologised to fans for the team's poor performance in 2016.

The Spanish club have won only three games in 15 rounds of La Liga, leaving them just above the relegation zone near the midpoint of the campaign. They have a game in hand, albeit against leaders Real Madrid.

After their most recent league defeat on Dec. 10, supporters kicked and punched the players' bus when it returned to the club's training centre.

Chan, who runs the club for Singaporean owner Peter Lim, admitted in a video posted on the club's website that it "has been a difficult year and I want to ask forgiveness from all of Valencia's fans for the poor season."

Its been a turbulent 12 months at the club, with Gary Neville and Pako Ayesteran both fired, while the team continue to struggle under current boss Cesare Prandelli.

Meanwhile, defender Shkodran Mustafi was sold to Arsenal, while Barcelona bought midfielder Andre Gomes and striker Paco Alcacer.

"We are going to keep working to find solutions," Chan added while standing beside a Christmas tree. "In this special season I want to send a message of hope, perseverance and confidence for the future."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

