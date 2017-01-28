Previous
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
1
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 2
Bayern Munich
VfL Wolfsburg
1
0
FT
Montpellier
AS Monaco
1
2
FT
Paris Saint-Germain
Lille
2
1
FT
AS Roma
Fiorentina
4
0
FT
Wigan Athletic
Norwich City
2
2
FT
Chiapas
América
2:00 AM UTC
Pescara president Daniele Sebastiani

Pescara chief's cars burned, arson suspected

Pescara Associated Press
Juan Cuadrado celebrates his goal in Juventus' 1-0 defeat of Inter Milan on Sunday.

Serie A: Juve win Derby d'Italia; Milan fall

Italian Serie A Associated Press
US PescaraUS Pescara
FiorentinaFiorentina
1
2
FT
Inter Milan 3-0 Pescara

Italian Serie A
Serie A: Inter beat Pescara, climb to fourth

Italian Serie A ESPN staff
InternazionaleInternazionale
US PescaraUS Pescara
3
0
FT
Fiorentina celebrate their defeat of Juventus on Sunday.

Serie A: Fiorentina dent Juve's title hopes

Italian Serie A ESPN staff
Alberto Aquilani has played for Roma, Juventus, AC Milan and Fiorentina.

Aquilani loaned to Sassuolo until end of season

Transfers Ben Gladwell
PalermoPalermo
US PescaraUS Pescara
1
1
FT
Alberto Aquilani has played for Roma, Juventus, AC Milan and Fiorentina.

Aquilani set to leave Pescara in January

Transfers PA Sport
US PescaraUS Pescara
BolognaBologna
0
3
FT
Fans protest at Pescara Christmas party

Serie A Ben Gladwell
CrotoneCrotone
US PescaraUS Pescara
2
1
FT
US PescaraUS Pescara
CagliariCagliari
1
1
FT
Perotti, Dzeko star vs. Pescara

AS Roma Player Ratings Terry Daley
AS RomaAS Roma
US PescaraUS Pescara
3
2
FT
Roma need Dzeko to keep firing

AS Roma Terry Daley
JuventusJuventus
US PescaraUS Pescara
3
0
FT
US PescaraUS Pescara
EmpoliEmpoli
0
4
FT
AC MilanAC Milan
US PescaraUS Pescara
1
0
FT
 By Associated Press
Pescara president Sebastiani vows to leave club after two cars burned

Pescara president Daniele Sebastiani
Pescara president Daniele Sebastiani found two of his cars burned in his driveway following a loss to Lazio.

PESCARA, Italy -- Club president Daniele Sebastiani says he will leave Pescara at the end of the year after two of his cars were set on fire.

Pescara lost 6-2 at Lazio on Sunday and in the early hours of Tuesday morning Sebastiani's cars, which were parked in his driveway, were set alight.

Preliminary investigations have revealed it was arson and police are examining footage from security cameras.

Sebastiani told regional daily Il Centro: "I'm outraged, at the end of the year I'm leaving the club."

Pescara is bottom of Serie A and their only win was awarded to the team after Sassuolo fielded an ineligible player.

The city's mayor and the Italian league were among those to express their support, while the president of the Italian football federation, Carlo Tavecchio, called Sebastiani as soon as he heard the news.

"On behalf of myself and the whole of Italian football, I want to express out maximum solidarity with you for the vile act which happened," Tavecchio said in the telephone call, according to a brief statement released by the federation.

Tension started to rise in Pescara shortly before Christmas when a group of hardcore fans interrupted the team's seasonal party.

There were protests outside Pescara's stadium following Sunday's defeat in Rome.

"It's been happening for a while. Unfortunately in football, when you don't get results it's always the fault of those in charge," Sebastiani told Radio 24. "From a certain point of view, it's right that we take it, but criticism is one thing, getting to this point is another.

"Since I am tied [emotionally] to Pescara, I will only leave it to someone better than me, because if I have to leave it in the hands of scoundrels I would think again ... I won't leave Pescara in the hands of someone who will be bankrupt after six months."

