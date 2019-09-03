Previous
Crystal Palace
Wolverhampton Wanderers
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
West Ham United
Manchester United
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Arsenal
Aston Villa
1
2
LIVE 79'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Chelsea
Liverpool
1
2
LIVE 80'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Next

USWNT coach Ellis open to men's game switch

United States Reuters
Read

USWNT set for friendlies vs. Sweden, Costa Rica

United States Associated Press
Read
You don't need to wait for the USWNT's victory tour to watch the Megan Rapinoes and Alex Morgans of the world. The NWSL season is in full swing.

U.S. star Morgan out for rest of NWSL season

United States NWSL Women's League Associated Press
Read

Australia star Sam Kerr at home in NWSL, but for how long?

NWSL Graham Hays
Read
FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks to the press with U.S. President Donald Trump

Trump, FIFA chief talk women's soccer, equal pay

FIFA World Cup ESPN
Read

Lloyd: I want to keep playing until my body can't go anymore

Women's International Friendly
Read

Lloyd lifts USWNT with double against Portugal

Women's International Friendly
Read
United StatesUnited States
PortugalPortugal
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Horan seals the win with the USWNT's 3rd goal

Women's International Friendly
Read

Lloyd buries penalty to double USWNT's lead

Women's International Friendly
Read

Lloyd nets the breakthrough for the USWNT

Women's International Friendly
Read

Carli Lloyd cools NFL kicker talk for now

Women's International Friendly
Read

Rapinoe dismisses Ronaldo comparisons

United States
Read
United StatesUnited States
PortugalPortugal
4
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

USWNT dominate Portugal in friendly

Women's International Friendly
Read

USWNT star Rapinoe is an inspiration - Mata

United States Rob Dawson
Read
Who is in the hunt for the NWSL Shield? Is Sam Kerr the MVP front-runner? Catch up on the league as it heads into the international break.

Portland Thorns, Chicago Red Stars lead NWSL into break

NWSL Graham Hays
Read

Toe Poke Daily: Carli Lloyd's field goals and other soccer stars trying different sports

Toe Poke Daily Chris Wright
Read

USWNT's equal pay suit will go to trial in 2020

United States Graham Hays
Read
At 25, Alex Greenwood just started for England in her second World Cup and is the splashy summer signing for Lyon, which seeks its first ICC title.

Lyon's Alex Greenwood, ICC show how quickly women's soccer is growing

Women's World Cup Graham Hays
Read
By Reuters
Share
Tweet
   

USWNT coach Ellis open to men's game switch

Former USWNT defender Kate Markgraf joins ESPN FC to react to Jill Ellis' decision to step down as U.S. coach after winning her second World Cup.
Julie Foudy and Kate Markgraf discuss how USWNT coach Jill Ellis' decision to start the injured Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle paid off in the World Cup final.

United States women's World Cup winning coach Jill Ellis has said she is not ruling out a switch to the men's game after she stands down from her role next month.

Ellis, who clinched her second World Cup with the win over the Netherlands in July, will take charge of the U.S. team for the final time in a friendly against South Korea in Chicago on Oct. 6.

- Stream MLS games LIVE on ESPN+
- MLS Cup playoffs 2019: All you need to know
- Hays: Legacy secured, Jill Ellis walks away from game she loves

She confirmed she has not made any decision on her future career path but if she does make the switch, she would become the highest profile female coach to take charge of a men's team.

Speaking on the margins of a FIFA conference, Ellis said she wanted a "challenge that is going to motivate me".

"I love challenges, at every juncture in my career I have sort of taken the road less travelled," she said. "I love to build things, so we will see.

"At this point you don't rule out anything, I think with the men's game, there are lot of differences, a lot of similarities. The financial part is much, much bigger but the game is the game."

France's national women's team coach Corinne Diacre coached in the men's second division in her homeland with Clermont Foot.

Ellis said Diacre's experience, along with women taking differing coaching roles in various sports, showed that the barriers were coming down.

"We have had Corinne, we have had women who have coached men's teams," she added. "I don't think it I anything out of the realm of comprehension, we have female coaches in the States, in the NBA, in the NFL, I think it is about ability and proficiency not gender.

The English-born coach, who has been part of the U.S Soccer Federation's coaching system since 2000, having previously worked at college-level, said she expected her farewell to be moving.

"I am sure, it will be emotional, I will have a lot of friends and family coming, it will mean a lot," she said. "It will be moving. I will always have a connection with the players and the staff.

"It will be tough though, there will be a couple of tears maybe. I was always a fan before I took over with this team and I will continue to be so."

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.