U.S. to host Cuba in first Nations League match

CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani explains where he feels the Gold Cup will be in five years, after recently expanding to a 16 team tournament.

The United States will host Cuba on Oct. 11 and Canada on Nov. 15 in the first CONCACAF Nations League.

CONCACAF said Tuesday that the Americans, seeded in Group A, will play at Canada on Oct. 15 and at Cuba on Nov. 19.

Meanwhile, Mexico will make its Nations League debut on Oct. 11 away against Bermuda, before hosting Panama four days later.

El Tri will then host Panama on Nov. 15 and close out against Bermuda four days later at home.

Mexico has also on Tuesday confirmed a friendly on Sept. 10 in San Antonio, Texas, with the opponent as yet unknown.

Sites for Nations League games have not been determined.

The Nations League groups are:

A -- United States, Cuba, Canada

B -- Bermuda, Mexico, Panama

C -- Martinique, Honduras, Trinidad and Tobago

D -- Costa Rica, Curacao, Haiti

The top team in each League A group advances to the semifinals in March, and the last-place team is relegated to League B.

The U.S. intends to play exhibitions on the September FIFA dates for national teams.

ESPN FC Mexico correspondent Tim Marshall and the Associated Press contributed to this report.