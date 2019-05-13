Previous
Paris FC
Lens
(4) 1
(5) 1
FT-Pens
Lens wins 5-4 on Penalty Kicks.
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

U.S. to host Cuba in first Nations League match

United States ESPN
Read

How CONCACAF is improving its 'flagship' Gold Cup tournament

ESPN FC TV
Read

Dynamo, U.S. vet Beasley retiring at season's end

Houston Dynamo ESPN
Read

Gold Cup: Yedlin left off U.S.'s preliminary roster

United States Jeff Carlisle
Read

FIFA approves Boyd switch from N.Z. to U.S.

United States Associated Press
Read
Pakistan played their first match in over three years

Mexico edges U.S. late for 4th straight U17 crown

United States U17 Associated Press
Read

RB Leipzig's Tyler Adams available to return from adductor injury for finale

RB Leipzig Associated Press
Read

EXCLUSIVE - Arena: I have no point to prove after WC qualifying failure

World Cup Qualifying
Read

Seattle Sounders' Jordan Morris injures hamstring as Gold Cup looms

Major League Soccer ESPN
Read

'Game of Thrones,' Marvel comics, sushi: Meet U.S. U20 star Paxton Pomykal

United States Arch Bell
Read

Brandi Chastain on her '99 infamous goal celebration

FIFA Women's World Cup
Read

United States to face Mexico in CONCACAF U17 championship final

United States Associated Press
Read

Gomez: Bruce Arena needs this as much as Revs need him

ESPN FC TV
Read

Bruce Arena appointed New England Revolution head coach sporting director

New England Revolution ESPN
Read

Borussia Dortmund's warm farewell for Christian Pulisic, a player always destined to move somewhere else

German Bundesliga Stephan Uersfeld
Read
Tim Weah has a bright future but PSG must decide what's the best next step for his progression.

PSG will entertain Weah offers in summer - sources

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

How Pulisic, Adams & McKennie fit into the USMNT

The Boot Room
Read

Reyna: Cherundolo should be in U.S. Soccer Hall of Fame

The Boot Room
Read
United States and PSG forward Timothy Weah.

So, no Gold Cup? Weah makes U20 WC roster

FIFA Under-20 World Cup ESPN
Read

Gio Reyna scores hat trick in U.S. U17s 8-0 win

FIFA World Cup Qualifying - AFC/CONCACAF Playoff Associated Press
Read
By ESPN
Share
Tweet
   

U.S. to host Cuba in first Nations League match

CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani explains where he feels the Gold Cup will be in five years, after recently expanding to a 16 team tournament.

The United States will host Cuba on Oct. 11 and Canada on Nov. 15 in the first CONCACAF Nations League.

CONCACAF said Tuesday that the Americans, seeded in Group A, will play at Canada on Oct. 15 and at Cuba on Nov. 19.

Meanwhile, Mexico will make its Nations League debut on Oct. 11 away against Bermuda, before hosting Panama four days later.

El Tri will then host Panama on Nov. 15 and close out against Bermuda four days later at home.

Mexico has also on Tuesday confirmed a friendly on Sept. 10 in San Antonio, Texas, with the opponent as yet unknown.

Sites for Nations League games have not been determined.

The Nations League groups are:

A -- United States, Cuba, Canada

B -- Bermuda, Mexico, Panama

C -- Martinique, Honduras, Trinidad and Tobago

D -- Costa Rica, Curacao, Haiti

The top team in each League A group advances to the semifinals in March, and the last-place team is relegated to League B.

The U.S. intends to play exhibitions on the September FIFA dates for national teams.

ESPN FC Mexico correspondent Tim Marshall and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.