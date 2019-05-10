Previous
By Jeff Carlisle
Share
Tweet
   

Gold Cup: Yedlin left off U.S.'s preliminary roster

U.S. Head Coach Gregg Berhalter joins the Heineken ESPN FC Boot Room to talk all things Gold Cup and his ambition to win the tournament.
U.S.'s Gregg Berhalter joins the Heineken ESPN FC Boot Room to explain how his style fits in CONCACAF and his thoughts on the Nations League.

Chelsea's Christian Pulisic, Schalke's Weston McKennie and RB Leipzig's Tyler Adams join Toronto's Michael Bradley as the headliners on United States coach Gregg Berhalter's 40-man preliminary roster for this summer's Gold Cup, while DeAndre Yedlin and John Brooks Jr. have missed out.

CONCACAF released every team's preliminary roster on Monday.

In addition to the big names, Berhalter dug up a few surprises for his list, selecting Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes as well as Tyler Boyd, currently on the books of Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes, who just had a one-time switch to represent the U.S. approved after playing a handful of friendlies for New Zealand.

There is also a recall for MSV Duisburg attacker Joe Gyau, whose once-promising career has been devastated by knee injuries. Fulham full-back Marlon Fossey, himself a victim of a knee injury last year, has been added to the list as well.

Andrew Gutman, currently on loan with the USL's Charlotte Independence after signing with Celtic, was named to the list, as was defender Miles Robinson, who has been outstanding for Atlanta United this season.

- RB Leipzig's Adams available after adductor injury
- Morris injures hamstring as Gold Cup looms

There were a couple of notable omissions, though the biggest were injury-induced. Newcastle United defender Yedlin will miss out after recently undergoing groin surgery, while a knee ailment has rendered Wolfsburg defender Brooks unavailable.

Bobby Wood, who hadn't made the game-day roster in over two months while on loan at Hannover 96, also didn't make the cut.

Berhalter is expected to announce the group that will participate in a pre-Gold Cup training camp on Wednesday.

The final 23-player rosters will be announced by CONCACAF the first week of June. After the official announcement, only injury-related changes will be allowed, up until 24 hours before each team's first match, and any injury replacements must come from the preliminary 40-player roster.

U.S. preliminary roster:

Goalkeepers: Brad Guzan (Atlanta United), Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge), Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Tyler Miller (LAFC), Zach Steffen (Columbus Crew),

Defenders: Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig), Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Tottenham Hotspur), Marlon Fossey (Fulham FC), Greg Garza (FC Cincinnati), Omar Gonzalez (Club Atlas), Andrew Gutman (Charlotte Independence), Nick Lima (San Jose Earthquakes), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal Impact), Matt Miazga (Chelsea FC), Tim Ream (Fulham FC), Antonee Robinson (Wigan Athletic), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), Walker Zimmerman (LAFC)

Midfielders: Paul Arriola (DC United), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Tyler Boyd (MKE Aknaragücü), Duane Holmes (Derby County), Jonathan Lewis (Colorado Rapids), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Weston McKennie (Schalke 04), Djordje Mihailovic (Chicago Fire), Darlington Nagbe (Atlanta United), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea FC), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC), Wil Trap (Columbus Crew)

Forwards: Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC), Jonathan Amon (FC Nordsjaelland), Corey Baird (Real Salt Lake), Joe Gyau (MSV Duisburg), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC), Christian Ramirez (LAFC), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew)

