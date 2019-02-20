Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
Arsenal
4:30 AM UTC
Game Details
AFC Bournemouth
Manchester City
7:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Brighton & Hove Albion
Huddersfield Town
7:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Burnley
Crystal Palace
7:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Manchester United
Southampton
7:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Cardiff City
7:00 AM UTC
Game Details
West Ham United
Newcastle United
9:30 AM UTC
Game Details
Next
By ESPN
Landon Donovan scores first two goals with San Diego Sockers in indoor league

No matter where he's playing, Landon Donovan can't stop scoring.

The 36-year-old wasted little time in opening his Major Arena Soccer League account on Friday night, scoring just 12 seconds into his second game with the San Diego Sockers.

Donovan finished from a tight angle to open the scoring, then added another on the volley later in the first quarter.

He added two assists to help the Sockers score a season-high 13 goals, dominating the the Turlock Express 13-2.

Donovan debuted in the indoor league last month to join his third team since his initial retirement in 2014. He later made six appearances for the LA Galaxy in 2016 and another six with Liga MX club Leon last year.

He's tied with Clint Dempsey for most goals in U.S. national team history with 57 and holds the record for most goals in MLS with 145 in 340 career games, one ahead of Chris Wondolowski.

