New York City FC's Jonathan Lewis added to January U.S. training camp squad
New York City FC midfielder Jonathan Lewis has been added to the U.S. squad for its January training camp.
The 21-year-old Lewis is one of 13 uncapped players on Gregg Berhalter's first squad with the national team. Berhalter was hired as U.S. coach on Dec. 2.
Lewis was part of the U.S. squad that won the 2017 CONCACAF Under-20 title.
The training camp begins on Jan. 6 in Chula Vista, California. The U.S. plays its first game of 2019 on Jan. 27 against Panama in Arizona.
The addition of Lewis was announced on Friday. It increases the squad to 28 players.
