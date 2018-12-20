Previous
Brighton & Hove Albion
Everton
7:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Fulham
Huddersfield Town
7:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Leicester City
Cardiff City
7:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Tottenham Hotspur
Wolverhampton Wanderers
7:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Watford
Newcastle United
7:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Liverpool
Arsenal
9:30 AM UTC
Game Details
Next
New York City FC's Jonathan Lewis added to January U.S. training camp squad

Gregg Berhalter details what he believes the DNA of the U.S. national team should be after being introduced as the team's next head coach.
U.S. Soccer President Carlos Cordeiro says USSF executive Jay Berhalter had no part in hiring his brother, Gregg, as USMNT head coach.

New York City FC midfielder Jonathan Lewis has been added to the U.S. squad for its January training camp.

The 21-year-old Lewis is one of 13 uncapped players on Gregg Berhalter's first squad with the national team. Berhalter was hired as U.S. coach on Dec. 2.

Lewis was part of the U.S. squad that won the 2017 CONCACAF Under-20 title.

The training camp begins on Jan. 6 in Chula Vista, California. The U.S. plays its first game of 2019 on Jan. 27 against Panama in Arizona.

The addition of Lewis was announced on Friday. It increases the squad to 28 players.

