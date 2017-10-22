Previous
Chelsea
Watford
4
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Huddersfield Town
Manchester United
2
0
LIVE 34'
Game Details
Highlights
Manchester City
Burnley
1
0
LIVE 35'
Game Details
Highlights
Eintracht Frankfurt
Borussia Dortmund
0
1
LIVE 49'
Game Details
Hamburg SV
Bayern Munich
4:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Barcelona
Málaga
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
United States U17
England U17
0
0
LIVE 8'
Game Details
AS Monaco
Caen
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Napoli
Internazionale
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
U.A.N.L
Toluca
ESPN3 12:00 AM UTC Oct 22, 2017
Game Details
América
Necaxa
2:00 AM UTC Oct 22, 2017
Game Details
Eric Wynalda set to stand for U.S. Soccer Federation presidency

The FC panel share their thoughts on Landon Donovan's potential bid to challenge Sunil Gulati for the U.S. Soccer presidency.
The FC pundits share their thoughts and experiences with coaches in the U.S. youth system and how it has contributed to the national team's World Cup failure.
Sebastian Salazar and Herculez Gomez debate whether U.S. players need to be held responsible for their World Cup failure.

Former United States international Eric Wynalda says he will run for the role of U.S. Soccer Federation president.

Wynalda, who won 106 caps and scored 34 goals for his country, will go up against Boston attorney Steve Gans for the position, while incumbent Sunil Gulati is also expected to stand along with former American Indoor Soccer League president Paul Lapointe and ex-U.S. international Landon Donovan.

Wynalda, who will need three nominations between now and early December to get on the ballot, confirmed to Soccer America's Paul Kennedy that he will enter the race. 

Gans has already received three nominations, while Gulati would be expected to do the same should he stand for re-election.

Eric Wynalda
Eric Wynalda won 106 caps and scored 34 goals for United States.

Wynalda, who in the past has worked as an analyst for ESPN and has held coaching and executive roles at lower-league U.S. clubs, wants to introduce equal pay for the men's and women's U.S. teams and improve Major League Soccer.

Gulati, who has been under increased scrutiny since the U.S. failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, has held the position for the past 12 years and had never been opposed in any of the previous three elections in which he has run for the federation's top post.

The election is set to be held at U.S. Soccer's 2018 annual general meeting, which takes place from Feb. 8-11 in Orlando, Florida.

