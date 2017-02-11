Previous
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Jonathan Klinsmann, son of Jurgen, named to United States U20 squad

Jonathan Klinsmann
Jonathan Klinsmann is the son of former U.S. coach Jurgen Klinsmann.

Cal goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann, the son of fired U.S. national coach Jurgen Klinsmann, is among 20 players on the American roster for CONCACAF's Under-20 Championship.

The younger Klinsmann is most well known for sending a gloating tweet after his father left Landon Donovan off the U.S.'s 2014 World Cup team. He later apologized.

Klinsmann is one of five college players on the squad. Eleven are from Major League Soccer teams or academies -- including four from Real Salt Lake. Luca De la Torre and Marlon Fossey both come in from London club Fulham.

"This process is always difficult," coach Tab Ramos said of his selections. "Inevitably you always end up leaving a couple guys out who deserve to be on the roster. 

"When selecting a roster for a tournament like this, where you are trying to qualify to the world cup, you are putting together a best 11 and then players who can play multiple positions. So that's what we've done. We are happy with the team and we are looking forward to qualifying."

Ramos' team opens against Panama, plays Haiti three days later and closes the group stage Feb. 21 against Saint Kitts and Nevis.

The tournament in Costa Rica serves as qualifying for the Under-20 World Cup. 

The U.S. squad is captained by defender Erik Palmer-Brown, who played at the 2015 U20 World Cup. 

Herculez Gomez breaks down the United States' best starting XI ahead of their World Cup Qualifier vs. Honduras.

The squad:

Goalkeepers: Jonathan Klinsmann (California), JT Marcinkowski (Georgetown)

Defenders: Marlon Fossey (Fulham), Justen Glad (Real Salt Lake), Aaron Herrera (New Mexico), Erik Palmer-Brown (Sporting Kansas City), Tommy Redding (Orlando City), Auston Trusty (Philadelphia Union)

Midfielders: Danny Acosta (Real Salt Lake), Tyler Adams (New York Red Bulls), Coy Craft (FC Dallas), Luca De la Torre (Fulham), Jonathan Gonzalez (Monterrey), Jeremiah Gutjahr (Indiana), Jonathan Lewis (New York City FC), Sebastian Saucedo (Real Salt Lake), Eryk Williamson (Maryland)

Forwards: Jeremy Ebobisse (Portland Timbers), Brooks Lennon (Real Salt Lake), Emmanuel Sabbi (Las Palmas)

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

