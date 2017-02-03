Jonathan Klinsmann, son of Jurgen, named to United States U20 roster

Previous
Sydney FC
Wellington Phoenix FC
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
The Strongest
Wanderers
4
0
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 6 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Olimpia
Independiente del Valle
2
0
LIVE 43'
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Universitario de Deportes
Deportivo Capiatá
0
1
LIVE 14'
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 2
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Napoli
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 3/10  Draw: 19/4  Away: 17/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Bordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/2  Draw: 3/1  Away: 8/13 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Espanyol
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/5  Draw: 11/5  Away: 13/8 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Mainz
FC Augsburg
7:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/10  Draw: 23/10  Away: 11/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next
Jonathan Klinsmann

Klinsmann's son named to U.S. U20 roster

United States Associated Press
Read
Timothy Tillman

Bayern Munich's Tillman wanted by U.S.

United States Doug McIntyre
Read

Arena won't favor Europe-based players

United States Jeff Carlisle
Read

Bremen can avoid relegation - Johannsson

Werder Bremen Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Green: Bayern mentality helps me succeed

VfB Stuttgart Mark Lovell
Read

Gomez picks U.S. starting XI for Hex

World Cup Qualifying - CONCACAF
Read

Gomez: U.S. could host World Cup tomorrow

FIFA World Cup
Read

Rummenigge backs U.S. to host World Cup

FIFA World Cup Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Yanks Abroad: Green shines for Stuttgart

International
Read

Barca wanted Bayern teen Tillman - agent

Transfers Sam Marsden
Read

U.S.'s Green scores first goal for Stuttgart

VfB Stuttgart ESPN staff
Read
Arena motions vs Jamaica 170203

Starting XI vs. Honduras: writer picks

United States ESPN staff
Read

The Sweeper: Gisele, Pele at Super Bowl LI

International
Read

What Arena has learned

ESPN FC TV
Read

Dempsey plays in first game since August

Seattle Sounders FC ESPN staff
Read

Arena optimistic after January camp

World Cup Qualifying - CONCACAF
Read

U.S. fringe players stake their claim

United States Doug McIntyre
Read
Arena motions vs Jamaica 170203

Arena: Cameron has right to Trump opinion

United States Doug McIntyre
Read

Feilhaber 'very excited' to register assist

International Friendly
Read

Zimmerman: No position is locked

International Friendly
Read
 By Associated Press
Share
Tweet
   

Jonathan Klinsmann, son of Jurgen, named to United States U20 roster

Jonathan Klinsmann
Jonathan Klinsmann is the son of former U.S. coach Jurgen Klinsmann.

CHICAGO -- California goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann, the son of fired U.S. national coach Jurgen Klinsmann, is among 20 players on the American roster for CONCACAF's Under-20 Championship.

Eleven players are from Major League Soccer teams, with the rest from clubs in England, Spain and Mexico, and from college.

The tournament in Costa Rica serves as qualifying for the Under-20 World Cup. Coach Tab Ramos' team opens against Panama, plays Haiti three days later and closes the group stage Feb. 21 against Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Herculez Gomez breaks down the United States' best starting XI ahead of their World Cup Qualifier vs. Honduras.

The roster:

Goalkeepers: Jonathan Klinsmann (California), JT Marcinkowski (Georgetown).

Defenders: Marlon Fossey (Fulham, England), Justen Glad (Salt Lake), Aaron Herrera (New Mexico), Erik Palmer-Brown (Sporting Kansas City), Tommy Redding (Orlando City), Auston Trusty (Philadelphia).

Midfielders: Danny Acosta (Salt Lake), Tyler Adams (New York Red Bulls), Coy Craft (Dallas), Luca De la Torre (Fulham, England.), Jonathan Gonzalez (Monterrey, Mexico), Jeremiah Gutjahr (Indiana), Jonathan Lewis (New York City), Sebastian Saucedo (Salt Lake), Eryk Williamson (Maryland).

Forwards: Jeremy Ebobisse (Portland), Brooks Lennon (Salt Lake), Emmanuel Sabbi (Las Palmas, Spain).

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.