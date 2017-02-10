Timothy Tillman being wooed by U.S. U20 boss Tab Ramos - report

Previous
Sydney FC
Wellington Phoenix FC
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
The Strongest
Wanderers
10:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Olimpia
Independiente del Valle
11:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Universitario de Deportes
Deportivo Capiatá
12:15 AM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Napoli
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Home: 3/10  Draw: 19/4  Away: 17/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Bordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Home: 19/4  Draw: 3/1  Away: 3/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Espanyol
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Home: 9/5  Draw: 11/5  Away: 13/8 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Mainz
FC Augsburg
7:30 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Home: 11/10  Draw: 23/10  Away: 11/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next
Timothy Tillman

U.S. want Bayern Munich's Tillman - report

United States Doug McIntyre
Read

Arena won't favor Europe-based players

United States Jeff Carlisle
Read

Bremen can avoid relegation - Johannsson

Werder Bremen Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Green: Bayern mentality helps me succeed

VfB Stuttgart Mark Lovell
Read

Gomez picks U.S. starting XI for Hex

World Cup Qualifying - CONCACAF
Read

Gomez: U.S. could host World Cup tomorrow

FIFA World Cup
Read

Rummenigge backs U.S. to host World Cup

FIFA World Cup Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Yanks Abroad: Green shines for Stuttgart

International
Read

Barca wanted Bayern teen Tillman - agent

Transfers Sam Marsden
Read

U.S.'s Green scores first goal for Stuttgart

VfB Stuttgart ESPN staff
Read
Arena motions vs Jamaica 170203

Starting XI vs. Honduras: writer picks

United States ESPN staff
Read

The Sweeper: Gisele, Pele at Super Bowl LI

International
Read

What Arena has learned

ESPN FC TV
Read

Dempsey plays in first game since August

Seattle Sounders FC ESPN staff
Read

Arena optimistic after January camp

World Cup Qualifying - CONCACAF
Read

U.S. fringe players stake their claim

United States Doug McIntyre
Read
Arena motions vs Jamaica 170203

Arena: Cameron has right to Trump opinion

United States Doug McIntyre
Read

Feilhaber 'very excited' to register assist

International Friendly
Read

Zimmerman: No position is locked

International Friendly
Read

Lletget: We showed what we can do

International Friendly
Read
 By Doug McIntyre
Share
Tweet
   

Timothy Tillman being wooed by U.S. U20 boss Tab Ramos - report

Herculez Gomez breaks down the United States' best starting XI ahead of their World Cup Qualifier vs. Honduras.

United States Under-20 coach Tab Ramos is hoping to convince highly regarded Bayern Munich prospect Timothy Tillman to represent the U.S. at international level, according to a Goal.com report.

The 18-year-old winger was born in Germany but qualifies for dual citizenship through his American father. He's played for Germany at the youth level, turning down an invite from Ramos and the U.S. last year after initially accepting the offer, says to the report.

"We even had his tickets and everything," Ramos said. "He was all set and ready to go, but he decided at the last moment that he would accept a call from Germany."

Still, Ramos, who later this month will try to qualify his team for the FIFA U20 World Cup in South Korea this spring, remains optimistic that Tillman -- who recently received interest from Barcelona -- will eventually choose the U.S.

Timothy Tillman
Timothy Tillman has featured for the Germany youth sides.

Malik Tillman, Timothy's younger brother, has played for the U.S. U15s.

"I think the door is still open," Ramos said. "We've been trying."

The U.S. has a long history of fielding players with strong ties to Germany. Thomas Dooley appeared in two World Cups for the U.S., captaining the squad in France in 1998.

At Brazil 2014, German-Americans John Brooks, Jermaine Jones and Julian Green all scored, with Timmy Chandler and Fabian Johnson also on the 23-man roster. Brooks, Green, Johnson and Jones had donned Germany's famous white shirt at various levels before later switching allegiances.

Ramos' side is currently training in Florida ahead of the CONCACAF Under-20 Championship in Costa Rica. The Americans will kick off that tournament, which will determine which teams advance to South Korea, on Feb. 18 against Panama.

Doug McIntyre is a staff writer for ESPN The Magazine and ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @DougMacESPN.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.