Tottenham Hotspur
West Bromwich Albion
4
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Swansea City
Arsenal
0
4
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Leicester City
Chelsea
0
3
LIVE 84'
Game Details
Highlights
Barcelona
Las Palmas
5
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Atletico Madrid
Real Betis
1
0
LIVE 86'
Game Details
Highlights
Internazionale
Chievo Verona
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Stade Rennes
Paris Saint-Germain
0
1
FT
Game Details
Gabon
Guinea-Bissau
1
1
FT
Game Details
Burkina Faso
Cameroon
0
0
LIVE 11'
Game Details
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
LA Galaxy keeper Brian Rowe replaces injured Stefan Frei at U.S. camp

Brian Rowe has been called up.

LA Galaxy goalkeeper Brian Rowe has joined United States training camp after the national team lost a second goalkeeper to injury on Friday.

U.S. Soccer confirmed on Saturday that Seattle Sounders keeper Stefan Frei had suffered a right ankle sprain.

The injury comes just days after Bill Hamid had to withdraw from camp with a knee injury.

Frei was included in camp though he is still in the process of completing his eligibility requirements, meaning he was unlikely to feature in the upcoming friendlies against Serbia and Jamaica.

Rowe kept nine clean sheets in 31 appearances for the Galaxy last season under Bruce Arena, who's now the manager of the U.S. team.

He will join up with the other three goalkeepers -- David Bingham, Nick Rimando and Luis Robles -- in the camp currently being held at the Galaxy's home ground.

