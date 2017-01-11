LA Galaxy keeper Brian Rowe replaces injured Stefan Frei at U.S. camp

Brian Rowe has been called up.

LA Galaxy goalkeeper Brian Rowe has joined United States training camp after the national team lost a second goalkeeper to injury on Friday.

U.S. Soccer confirmed on Saturday that Seattle Sounders keeper Stefan Frei had suffered a right ankle sprain.

The injury comes just days after Bill Hamid had to withdraw from camp with a knee injury.

Frei was included in camp though he is still in the process of completing his eligibility requirements, meaning he was unlikely to feature in the upcoming friendlies against Serbia and Jamaica.

Rowe kept nine clean sheets in 31 appearances for the Galaxy last season under Bruce Arena, who's now the manager of the U.S. team.

He will join up with the other three goalkeepers -- David Bingham, Nick Rimando and Luis Robles -- in the camp currently being held at the Galaxy's home ground.

