Bruce Arena names support staff ahead of United States camp

United States coach Bruce Arena, who was hired in November to replace the fired Jurgen Klinsmann, has officially named his support staff, U.S. Soccer announced on Tuesday.

Arena added Dave Sarachan, Pat Noonan, and Kenny Arena -- his son -- as assistant coaches. His goalkeeping coach will be Matt Reis. All four worked with Arena at the LA Galaxy, which Arena led to three league titles and four MLS Cup appearances overall between 2008-16.

Former D.C. United and U.S. U20 boss Thomas Rongen was named the program's chief scout.

"The entire staff has a great amount of playing and coaching experience both at the international and professional level," Arena said in a press release. "With the need to hit the ground running, it's even more critical that we have a staff that knows the player pool, shares a philosophy on how we approach the game, and has knowledge and experience in the international arena.

"In different ways this group ticks all those boxes, and we are already hard at work getting ready for the January camp and the World Cup qualifiers in March."

The annual year-opening camp begins Jan. 10 in suburban Los Angeles. The U.S. will play tuneups against Serbia (Jan. 29) and Jamaica (Feb. 3) before facing Honduras and Panama in critical qualifiers on March 24 and 28.

Sarachan, Arena's top assistant with the Galaxy, served in the same capacity under Arena at the 2002 World Cup, where the Americans reached the quarterfinals, before leaving to coach the Chicago Fire from 2003-07. He rejoined Arena in LA the following year, and also served under him at D.C. United and at the University of Virginia when Arena led those teams in the 1990s.

Noonan and Reis enjoyed long MLS careers, mostly with the New England Revolution, before moving into coaching. Kenny Arena, who played for the U.S. U20s and also had a brief stint as a player in MLS, previously served as head coach at Florida International University as well as the Galaxy's academy, and was as an assistant with three other NCAA programs: UCLA, George Mason and Virginia, his alma mater.

Arena replaced Klinsmann in Novermber, after the U.S. opened the final round of 2018 World Cup qualifying with losses to Mexico and Costa Rica.

