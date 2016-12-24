U.S. national team to face Jamaica in friendly in Chattanooga

The USMNT will play in Chattanooga's Finley Stadium for the first time.

The United States men's national team's second match of 2017 will be a Feb 3. friendly against Jamaica in Chattanooga, Tennessee, U.S. Soccer announced on Tuesday.

The game comes five days after the Americans' first game since the firing of Jurgen Klinsmann with another exhibition, against Serbia in San Diego on Jan. 29 (4 p.m. ET, ESPN2).

The contest in Chattanooga marks the national team's first trip to the city of 177,000. The U.S. has played in Tennessee four times since 2006, with all of those taking place at Nashville's Nissan Stadium.

The U.S. will face the Reggae Boys at 20,700-seat Finley Stadium, which boasts an artificial turf filed. The U.S. usually opts to play on only natural grass, although they have been involved in CONCACAF Gold Cup matches on turf, and as recently as 2013.

Chattanooga has emerged as an amateur soccer hotbed, however, and the U.S. women's team defeated Costa Rica at Finley Stadium two years ago.

"It's important that fans across the country have an opportunity to see the national team, and we are always looking for places that have shown great support for the sport," U.S. coach Bruce Arena said in a news release. "We're looking forward to a fantastic atmosphere."

The U.S has not faced Jamaica since being upset in the semis of the 2015 Gold Cup. The last friendly between the Reggae Boys -- who did not make the six-team cut for the final "hexagonal" round of 2018 World Cup qualifying -- and the U.S. was in 2006, during Arena's first stint as coach.

