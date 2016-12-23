Previous
AS Roma
Chievo Verona
2
1
LIVE 82'
Game Details
Home: 1/16  Draw: 9/1  Away: 150/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Fiorentina
Napoli
2
2
LIVE 72'
Game Details
Home: 5/1  Draw: 10/11  Away: 7/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Sampdoria
Udinese
0
0
LIVE 81'
Game Details
Home: 10/3  Draw: 2/5  Away: 7/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Torino
Genoa
1
0
LIVE 83'
Game Details
Home: 1/6  Draw: 9/2  Away: 66/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Celta Vigo
UCAM Murcia
1
0
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Athletic Bilbao
Racing Santander
2
0
LIVE 70'
Leg 2Aggregate: 4 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Belenenses
Sporting CP
0
0
LIVE 25'
Game Details
Home: 13/2  Draw: 5/2  Away: 8/15 
Odds from bet365
bet365
América
U.A.N.L
3:00 AM UTC Dec 23, 2016
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
 By Associated Press
Jozy Altidore named U.S. Player of the Year, Christian Pulisic second

Jozy Altidore
Jozy Altidore was named the U.S. Soccer Federation's Male Player of the Year award earlier this month.

SAN FRANCISCO -- Forward Jozy Altidore has won the U.S. Player of the Year Award for the second time.

Altidore, who plays for Toronto FC in Major League Soccer, received 52 first-place votes and 223 points in voting by 136 media conducted by Futbol de Primera that was announced Thursday.

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Christian Pulisic, who at 17 years, 253 days, became the youngest goal-scorer in national team history, on May 28, was second with 18 firsts and 111 points. American captain Michael Bradley, last year's winner, was third with 15 firsts and 84 points.

Jozy Altidore's best highlights in Major League Soccer.

Altidore, who had six goals in 10 international appearances this year, also won the award in 2013.

A player receives three points for each first-place vote in the balloting, two points for each second-place vote, and one point for each third-place vote.

Altidore won the U.S. Soccer Federation's Male Player of the Year award earlier this month.

