Previous
Real Madrid
Arsenal
ESPN3 4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Bayern Munich
AC Milan
6:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Guadalajara
Atletico Madrid
ESPN3 6:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Sam Kerr

Kerr inspires Red Stars past Courage

United States NWSL Women's League AAP
Read

USWNT players draw sellout NWSL crowd to Chicago Red Stars game

Women's World Cup Sarah Spain
Read

Rose Lavelle meets another Rose Lavelle

United States NWSL Women's League
Read

Naeher, Kerr lead Red Stars to win over Courage

United States NWSL Women's League
Read

Sam Kerr's individual brilliance puts Red Stars in front

United States NWSL Women's League
Read

Lynn Williams beats Naeher to put NC Courage ahead

United States NWSL Women's League
Read

Rapinoe would love to team up with Ada Hegerberg in NWSL

United States NWSL Women's League
Read

Christine Sinclair scores wonder volley for Portland Thorns

United States NWSL Women's League
Read

Rapinoe 'steps up when the spotlight's at its brightest'

FIFA Women's World Cup
Read

Thorns hold off Pride in NWSL instant classic

United States NWSL Women's League
Read

Portland score a winner deep into stoppage time

Highlights
Read

Orlando score an amazing 90th minute equalizer

United States NWSL Women's League
Read

Marta's effort turns into a Thorns' own goal

Highlights
Read

Sinclair's great finish puts the Thorns back up 2

United States NWSL Women's League
Read

Marta's incredible strike gets Orlando back in it

United States NWSL Women's League
Read

Thorns capitalize on another Orlando error to make it 2-0

United States NWSL Women's League
Read

Thorns strike early after Orlando mishap

United States NWSL Women's League
Read
Can the NWSL capitalize on the USWNT's World Cup win? Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and the U.S. women are expected to return to the women's pro league soon.

What's next for the USWNT? NWSL is in full swing

Women's World Cup Matt Eisenberg
Read

Best of Alex Morgan for the NWSL's Orlando Pride

United States NWSL Women's League
Read

Megan Rapinoe's top goals and skills for Reign FC

United States NWSL Women's League
Read
By AAP
Share
Tweet
   

Kerr inspires Red Stars past Courage

A pair of saves by Alyssa Naeher and an incredible goal from Sam Kerr helped Chicago beat NC Courage in front of a club record crowd of 17,388.
NWSL: Sam Kerr (58') Chicago Red Stars 2-1 NC Courage
Matildas captain and star striker Sam Kerr sits down with ESPN to share her journey from Aussie rules to soccer and what coming home to Perth truly means.
On the eve of her third World Cup, Sam Kerr has her eyes firmly set on glory, taking down the US and what success would mean for women's sport back home.

Sam Kerr has returned to the scoring ranks in the U.S. National Women's Soccer League with a brilliantly-taken goal that secured her Chicago Red Stars a home victory over the competition's defending champions.

Matildas captain Kerr was played in on 58 minutes and expertly nutmegged North Carolina Courage defender Abby Erceg on the edge of the box before slotting the ball through the legs of goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe to give Chicago a 2-1 win.

The Golden Boot winner in the NSWL and in the W-League in each of their past two campaigns, 25-year-old Kerr scored her 10th goal in just 10 games during this American season to end a two-game stretch in which she failed to find the net.

- Jukic: Australia should no longer accept 'honourable defeats'

The visitors took the lead through Lynn Williams on the half-hour mark before Vanessa DiBernardo drew the Red Stars level seven minutes later.

Kerr's strike gave Chicago their third win in their past four games and lifted them to third on the NSWL ladder with 20 points from 13 games, just three points adrift of leaders Portland Thorns FC and two behind North Carolina.

Earlier this month, Kerr collected two prestigious ESPY awards when she was named best international women's soccer player and best player in the NWSL.

Kerr is the NWSL's all-time leading scorer and the only player to surpass 50 career goals in the American league while she set a new league benchmark for goals in a campaign by scoring 17 in 2017.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.