Previous
VfL Wolfsburg
TSG Hoffenheim
0
1
LIVE 28'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Hungary, Slovakia get stadium bans for racism

UEFA European Championship Reuters
Read

Leboeuf: Belgium are favourites to win Euro 2020

UEFA European Championship Qualifying
Read

Mariner: It's time for England to win Euro 2020

ESPN FC TV
Read

Ramos booked for glasses celeb; 'ref apologised'

UEFA European Championship Adriana Garcia
Read
Robert Moreno, Spain

Spain's Moreno: I'd step aside for Luis Enrique

Spain Adriana Garcia
Read

De Jong thinks Netherlands' future 'is very bright'

UEFA European Championship
Read

Laurens: France have all the tools to keep winning trophies

ESPN FC TV
Read
Luis Enrique says his team prepared to play against Gareth Bale.

Luis Enrique quits Spain for personal reasons

Spain Adriana Garcia
Read

UEFA Nations League exceeds expectations, proves to be a tasty appetizer to Euro 2020

UEFA Nations League Ian Darke
Read

Low hospitalised after freak dumbbell accident

Germany Stephan Uersfeld
Read

UEFA stands by Baku as Euro 2020 host city

UEFA European Championship Stephan Uersfeld
Read
Danny Rose, Tottenham

Racism fines are what I spend on night out - Rose

English Premier League Ben Pearce
Read
UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin

UEFA chief 'ashamed' of frequent racist incidents

UEFA Champions League Liam Twomey
Read

Germany take some risks and reap reward

Marcotti's Musings Gabriele Marcotti
Read

Is Euro 2020's Skillzy among best/worst international mascots?

Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Belgium's Romelu Lukaku scored four goals at the World Cup.

Lukaku sent home by Belgium with foot injury

Belgium ESPN
Read
England manager Gareth Southgate congratulates Raheem Sterling after his hat trick against Czech Republic.

England's Southgate thrilled for 'electric' Sterling

UEFA European Championship Reuters
Read
Thibaut Courtois, Belgium

Madrid's Courtois: Spanish press out to 'kill' me

Spanish Primera División Reuters
Read
Gabriele Gravina is keen for Italy to host EURO 2028

Italian football has lost its appeal - Gravina

Italy Ben Gladwell
Read
England captain Harry Kane is eyeing the UEFA Nations League trophy and says the achievement would trump last summer's World Cup run.

Kane: Nations League win would top WC run

England ESPN
Read
By Reuters
Share
Tweet
   

Hungary, Slovakia get stadium bans for racism

Hungary and Slovakia will play their next Euro 2020 qualifiers behind closed doors after both national federations were sanctioned by European soccer's governing body UEFA on Monday for racist behaviour by their supporters.

Riot police were called into action in Budapest after trouble erupted in the stands during the Euro 2020 Group D qualifier between the teams on Sept. 9, which Slovakia won 2-1.

- Euro 2020 qualifying: All you need to know

In addition to the racism charge, the Hungarian federation was also sanctioned for their fans throwing objects and setting off fireworks and was fined €67,125 ($73,710). Slovakia's federation was fined €20,000.

Slovakia's next UEFA match is a Euro 2020 qualifier at home to Wales on Oct. 10 while Hungary's qualifier against visiting Azerbaijan on Oct. 13 will also be played behind closed doors.

A statement from the Wales Football Association read: "The FAW is incredibly disappointed as the impact of this decision will harshly affect our supporters who have already incurred the costs of travel and accommodation to attend this match to support the Wales national neam."

Slovakia and Hungary both have nine points from five games, one point behind Croatia and three ahead of Wales.

The Romanian Football Federation was fined €83,000 and ordered to play its next two games behind closed doors for failing to control fans in Group F games with Spain and Malta.

Romania was sanctioned for pitch invasions, setting off fireworks, throwing objects and racist behaviour by their supporters, including offensive banners and chants.

Romania's next home game is against Norway on Oct. 15 but UEFA said in a statement that the punishment related to the second match was suspended for one year.

Romania are third in the standings with 10 points from six games, eight adrift of leaders Spain and and one behind Sweden.

The top two qualify for next year's finals.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.