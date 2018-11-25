Ukraine drop Rakitskiy after defender's Russia move

Previous
Borussia Dortmund
Tottenham Hotspur
12:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Real Madrid
Ajax Amsterdam
12:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Ukraine drop defender after transfer to Russia

UEFA European Championship Associated Press
Read

Euro 2020 qualifying: Germany, Netherlands meet

UEFA European Championship Reuters
Read
Mick McCarthy, second from right, with, from left, assistant coach Terry Connor, FAI chief John Delaney and Robbie Keane

Ireland appoint McCarthy, Kenny to succeed

Republic of Ireland ESPN
Read
France midfielder Blaise Matuidi in action

Matuidi targeting Euro 2020 glory with France

France Ian Holyman
Read

Germany to host 2024 European Championship

UEFA European Championship Stephan Uersfeld
Read
The headquarters of the Turkey Football Federation.

UEFA concerned by Turkey's human rights record

UEFA European Championship ESPN
Read
Luis Rubiales, president of the Spanish football federation

Spain considers bid to host Euros or World Cup

Spain Adriana Garcia
Read

Villa: Luis Enrique will be expected to win Euro 2020

Major League Soccer
Read

Deschamps: France still not over Euro final loss

France Jonathan Johnson, PSG correspondent
Read

Turkey: 'High time' to host major tournament

Turkey PA Sport
Read
Jimmy Corcoran was sent off for Ireland.

Ireland keeper sent off in U17 Euros shootout

Republic of Ireland PA Sport
Read

Germany: Euro 2024 can bring nations together

Germany Associated Press
Read

England set to face Scotland at Euro 2020

UEFA European Championship PA Sport
Read
General view outside the stadium as fans arrive prior to the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace.

Wembley given more Euro 2020 games

Blog - UEFA PA Sport
Read
Zenit arena wide view 170211

Russia makes bid to host Euro 2020 opener

Russia Associated Press
Read

German FA unveils new Euro 2024 slogan

UEFA European Championship Stephan Uersfeld
Read
Sebastian Rudy

Seeds confirmed for UEFA Nations League

UEFA European Championship Dale Johnson
Read

Dublin to host Euro 2020 qualifying draw

UEFA European Championship Associated Press
Read

UEFA Nations League draw set for January

UEFA PA Sport
Read
By Associated Press
Share
Tweet
   

Ukraine drop Rakitskiy after defender's Russia move

Yaroslav Rakitsky's move to Zenit was unpopular in Ukraine.

Ukraine have dropped defender Yaroslav Rakitskiy from the national team after he joined Russian club Zenit St. Petersburg.

Rakitskiy was not included in Ukraine's squad for their upcoming European Championship qualifiers against Portugal and Luxembourg, his country's first games since he signed for Zenit in January .

Ukraine coach Andriy Shevchenko has not explained the decision to drop Rakitskiy, who has played 54 times for his country.

Rakitsky's move to Zenit was unpopular in Ukraine, where tensions remain high following Russia's annexation of the Crimean peninsula in 2014, and its support for separatists in the eastern part of the country.

Zenit is owned by Russian state gas company Gazprom.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.