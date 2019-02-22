When is the Europa League draw for the quarterfinals?

Previous
FC Porto
AS Roma
12:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 2
Game Details
Paris Saint-Germain
Manchester United
12:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
When is the Europa League quarterfinal draw?

Key Dates ESPN
Fans of Borussia Dortmund hold up their ahead of their clash with Tottenham.

Fans call for safe standing in UEFA tournaments

UEFA Champions League ESPN
Chelsea corner flag

Chelsea escape punishment over alleged chanting

Chelsea Liam Twomey
An AEK fan reportedly threw fireworks into the Ajax supporter section ahead of Tuesday's kick-off.

AEK gets €80K fine, suspended Europe ban

AEK Athens
Chelsea, Arsenal get favourable UEL draws

UEFA Europa League ESPN
Zenit fans welcome team bus with flare salute

UEFA Europa League
Zenit's fiery 'welcome' gives Fenerbahce taste of own medicine

Toe Poke Chris Wright
Emery on Ozil's role: He needs 'to be available'

Arsenal ESPN
Hudson-Odoi scores, 7/10 as Chelsea advance past Malmo

Chelsea Player Ratings Liam Twomey
Sarri: Chelsea can't risk 'disaster' start vs. City

UEFA Europa League Liam Twomey
ChelseaChelsea
Malmo FFMalmo FF
3
0
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 5 - 1
Game Details
Highlights
InternazionaleInternazionale
Rapid ViennaRapid Vienna
4
0
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 5 - 0
Game Details
Ozil misses his chance to convince Emery

UEFA Europa League Nick Miller
ArsenalArsenal
BATE BorisovBATE Borisov
3
0
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 1
Game Details
Alex Hleb finally gets his Arsenal reunion

UEFA Europa League Michael Yokhin
Sevilla FCSevilla FC
LazioLazio
2
0
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 0
Game Details
Sarri explains Kante's more advanced Chelsea role

UEFA Europa League
Arsenal manager Unai Emery with Mesut Ozil during training

Ozil needs to be 'more consistent' - Emery

Arsenal ESPN
When is the Europa League round-of-16 draw?

Key Dates ESPN
Inter Milan star Mauro Icardi, sitting with wife and agent Wanda Nara, had been stripped of the captain's armband earlier this week.

Icardi wants to stay at Inter - agent

Internazionale Ben Gladwell
When is the Europa League draw for the quarterfinals?

The draw for the quarterfinals of the 2018-19 UEFA Europa League will be made at midday GMT / 7 a.m. ET on Friday, March 15.

There is no seeding or country protection, and that means teams from the same national association can face each other.

First-leg ties will be played on Thursday, April 11 with the return legs on Thursday, April 18.

The draw for the semifinals will then take place after these ties on Friday, April 19.

Semifinals: May 2 & 9

The final will take place in Azerbaijan at the Olympic Stadium in Baku on Wednesday, May 29.

