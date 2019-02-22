When is the Europa League draw for the quarterfinals?

The draw for the quarterfinals of the 2018-19 UEFA Europa League will be made at midday GMT / 7 a.m. ET on Friday, March 15.

There is no seeding or country protection, and that means teams from the same national association can face each other.

First-leg ties will be played on Thursday, April 11 with the return legs on Thursday, April 18.

The draw for the semifinals will then take place after these ties on Friday, April 19.

Semifinals: May 2 & 9

The final will take place in Azerbaijan at the Olympic Stadium in Baku on Wednesday, May 29.

