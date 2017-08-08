Previous
AC Milan
KF Shkëndija
6
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Highlights
Everton
Hajduk Split
2
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Highlights
Ajax Amsterdam
Rosenborg
0
1
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Panathinaikos
Athletic Bilbao
2
3
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
NK Domzale
Marseille
1
1
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Viitorul Constanta
FC Salzburg
1
3
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Club Brugge
AEK Athens
0
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Europa League group stage draw 2017-18

UEFA Europa League ESPN staff
Read

Everton 2-0 Hajduk Split: Toffees strong in first half

UEFA Europa League
Read
Everton
Hajduk Split
2
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Highlights

Milan 6-0 Shkëndija: Rossoneri rout

UEFA Europa League
Read

WATCH: Fan trouble mars Everton's UEL match

UEFA Europa League
Read

Iran bars players for life for facing Israelis

Iran ESPN staff
Read
Bacca points vs Fiorentina 170219

Bacca left out of Milan's UEL playoff squad

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

UEFA gives Partizan stadium ban for racism

UEFA Champions League Associated Press
Read
Europa League

Everton face Hajduk Split in Europa playoff

Europa League ESPN staff
Read

Kessie dominates again for Milan

Milan Player Ratings Sumeet Paul
Read
AC Milan celeb Europa 170803

Europa: Milan, Everton advance; PSV out

Europa League ESPN staff
Read

Calvert-Lewin to thrive at Everton - Koeman

Everton PA Sport
Read
MFK RuzomberokMFK Ruzomberok
EvertonEverton
0
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 2
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Pickford bow, Rooney fit for Europa League

Everton PA Sport
Read
AC Milan fans

Milan sell 60,000 tickets for UEL qualifier

AC Milan Ben Gladwell
Read

Is punishment of Jones, Blind a big deal?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Phil Jones banned for doping official abuse

Manchester United PA Sport
Read
Europa League

'FFP is not dead,' insists UEFA's Traverso

UEFA Champions League Associated Press
Read
Everton's Wayne Rooney applauds the home fans after the final whistle after a Europa League win against Ruzemberok.

UEL: Everton lucky to win in Rooney return

Europa League PA Sport
Read
AberdeenAberdeen
Apollon LimassolApollon Limassol
2
1
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Europa League group stage draw 2017-18

The draw ceremony for the group stage of the 2017-18 UEFA Europa League is due to begin at around midday BST, 7 a.m. ET on Friday, Aug, 25.

Teams will be drawn into 12 groups of four, and clubs from the same national association cannot be drawn together.

All draw pots, which will be confirmed after the playoff round ties have been completed, are decided by UEFA coefficient. However, some teams are already sure to be in the top pot due to their coefficient score.

Pot 1 (confirmed to include): Arsenal, Lyon, Villarreal, Lazio

The first group games will be played on Sept. 14

Full details of the draw will appear here.

