UEFA gives Lyon, Besiktas suspended European bans after crowd melee

The Europa League match between Lyon and Besiktas was delayed about 45 minutes after crowd violence spilled onto the pitch.

Europe's governing body fined the clubs €100,000 each after finding them equally responsible for the incidents, which set the kick-off back 45 minutes before Lyon won 2-1. The second leg of the tie is set for Thursday in Istanbul.

If there are any other further incidents involving the clubs in the next two years, UEFA will also ban them from playing in the next European competition for which they qualify.

A UEFA statement said: "Based on the official reports and the current available evidence at the disposal of the UEFA disciplinary bodies, the [Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body] has considered that the supporters of both clubs were responsible for the crowd disturbances at the match."

Tension between rival supporters in the east-central French city spilled into the Parc OL before the scheduled kick-off, with a barrage of projectiles from the upper tiers forcing fans on to the pitch and casting the viability of the fixture into doubt.

Lyon blamed the visiting Besiktas fans for the trouble, but both teams were charged -- Lyon on the basis that fireworks were ignited, stairways were blocked, and that there was insufficient organisation regarding the segregation of supporters, and Besiktas for fireworks, throwing objects and crowd disturbances.

