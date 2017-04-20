Previous
Barcelona
Juventus
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
Game Details
AS Monaco
Borussia Dortmund
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 2
Game Details
New England Revolution
San Jose Earthquakes
11:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Guadalajara
Morelia
2:06 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Game Details
Estudiantes La Plata
Atlético Nacional
10:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Zamora
Deportes Iquique
12:00 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Game Details
Independiente Santa Fe
Santos FC
12:45 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Game Details
Libertad
Atlético MG
12:45 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Game Details
Game Details
Game Details 
bet365

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Man United fail to finish in draw at Anderlecht

Manchester United Player Ratings Scott Patterson
Read
LyonLyon
BesiktasBesiktas
2
1
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
WATCH: Besiktas GK gifts Lyon game-winner

UEFA Europa League
Read
 By PA Sport
UEFA gives Lyon, Besiktas suspended European bans after crowd melee

The Europa League match between Lyon and Besiktas was delayed about 45 minutes after crowd violence spilled onto the pitch.

Lyon and Besiktas both received suspended European bans from UEFA on Wednesday after crowd disturbances delayed the start of last week's Europa League game.

Europe's governing body fined the clubs €100,000 each after finding them equally responsible for the incidents, which set the kick-off back 45 minutes before Lyon won 2-1. The second leg of the tie is set for Thursday in Istanbul.

If there are any other further incidents involving the clubs in the next two years, UEFA will also ban them from playing in the next European competition for which they qualify.

A UEFA statement said: "Based on the official reports and the current available evidence at the disposal of the UEFA disciplinary bodies, the [Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body] has considered that the supporters of both clubs were responsible for the crowd disturbances at the match."

Fighting in the crowd caused last week's game to be delayed by 45 minutes.

Tension between rival supporters in the east-central French city spilled into the Parc OL before the scheduled kick-off, with a barrage of projectiles from the upper tiers forcing fans on to the pitch and casting the viability of the fixture into doubt.

Lyon blamed the visiting Besiktas fans for the trouble, but both teams were charged -- Lyon on the basis that fireworks were ignited, stairways were blocked, and that there was insufficient organisation regarding the segregation of supporters, and Besiktas for fireworks, throwing objects and crowd disturbances.

null

