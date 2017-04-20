Besiktas fan sentenced to two months in prison after Lyon violence

Fans came onto the pitch to escape violence in the stands before Thursday's game in Lyon.

A Besiktas supporter has been sentenced to two months in prison after violence marred last week's Europa League quarterfinal first leg at Lyon.

The 27-year-old, who reports said was a German citizen of Turkish origin, was identified on CCTV footage as having been involved in trouble outside the Parc OL last Thursday.

Footage showed him knocking over a barrier and punching a steward before being arrested.

"I had drunk a lot and I got caught up in it. I really regret it. It was stupid," he said through an interpreter at the court.

Violence began outside the stadium and continued inside, leading to the game being delayed by around 45 minutes after Lyon fans spilled onto the pitch to avoid being hit by missiles thrown by Besiktas fans.

