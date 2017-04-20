Previous
Next

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Man United fail to finish in draw at Anderlecht

Manchester United Player Ratings Scott Patterson
Read
LyonLyon
BesiktasBesiktas
2
1
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Highlights

WATCH: Besiktas GK gifts Lyon game-winner

UEFA Europa League
Read
Manchester United woe

Europa: Utd settle for draw; Lyon rally late

UEFA Europa League ESPN staff
Read
Jose Mourinho during the Europa League quarterfinal first leg match between Anderlecht and Manchester United.

Mou: Those who had to kill the game didn't

Manchester United ESPN staff
Read

Celta Vigo 3-2 Racing Genk: Strong first half powers Celta

UEFA Europa League
Read
Paul Pogba

Ogden: Sloppy Man United pay the price

The Match Mark Ogden
Read
 By Ian Holyman
Besiktas fan sentenced to two months in prison after Lyon violence

Fans came onto the pitch to escape violence in the stands before Thursday's game in Lyon.

A Besiktas supporter has been sentenced to two months in prison after violence marred last week's Europa League quarterfinal first leg at Lyon.

The 27-year-old, who reports said was a German citizen of Turkish origin, was identified on CCTV footage as having been involved in trouble outside the Parc OL last Thursday.

Footage showed him knocking over a barrier and punching a steward before being arrested.

"I had drunk a lot and I got caught up in it. I really regret it. It was stupid," he said through an interpreter at the court.

Violence began outside the stadium and continued inside, leading to the game being delayed by around 45 minutes after Lyon fans spilled onto the pitch to avoid being hit by missiles thrown by Besiktas fans.

Ian is ESPN's French football correspondent. Twitter: @ian_holyman

Comments

