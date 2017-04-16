Previous
US Pescara
Juventus
0
2
FT
Game Details
Tottenham Hotspur
AFC Bournemouth
4
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Everton
Burnley
3
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Sporting Gijón
Real Madrid
2
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Borussia Dortmund
Eintracht Frankfurt
3
1
FT
Game Details
Southampton
Manchester City
4:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Atletico Madrid
Osasuna
4:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Barcelona
Real Sociedad
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Bayer Leverkusen
Bayern Munich
4:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Internazionale
AC Milan
2
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Chicago Fire
New England Revolution
9:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Columbus Crew SC
Toronto FC
12:00 AM UTC Apr 16, 2017
Game Details
Portland Timbers
Sporting Kansas City
2:30 AM UTC Apr 16, 2017
Game Details
Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Man United fail to finish in draw at Anderlecht

Manchester United Player Ratings Scott Patterson
Read
LyonLyon
BesiktasBesiktas
2
1
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Highlights

WATCH: Besiktas GK gifts Lyon game-winner

UEFA Europa League
Read
Manchester United woe

Europa: Utd settle for draw; Lyon rally late

UEFA Europa League ESPN staff
Read
Jose Mourinho during the Europa League quarterfinal first leg match between Anderlecht and Manchester United.

Mou: Those who had to kill the game didn't

Manchester United ESPN staff
Read

Celta Vigo 3-2 Racing Genk: Strong first half powers Celta

UEFA Europa League
Read
Paul Pogba

Ogden: Sloppy Man United pay the price

The Match Mark Ogden
Read
Ajax AmsterdamAjax Amsterdam
Schalke 04Schalke 04
2
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Highlights

Ajax 2-0 Schalke: Captain Klaassen leads the charge

UEFA Europa League
Read
Europa League draw: When does the draw for the semifinals take place?

The draw for the semifinals of the 2016-17 Europa League will be made at midday BST / 7 a.m. ET on Friday, April 21.

The first legs will take place on May 4 and the second legs on May 11.

The final will take place at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden on Wednesday, May 24.

MORE:

Europa League index

Europa League news

Europa League fixtures and results

Europa League tables

Europa League video

