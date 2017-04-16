Europa League draw: When does the draw for the semifinals take place?

The draw for the semifinals of the 2016-17 Europa League will be made at midday BST / 7 a.m. ET on Friday, April 21.

The first legs will take place on May 4 and the second legs on May 11.

The final will take place at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden on Wednesday, May 24.

