Europa League draw: When does the draw for the semifinals take place?
The draw for the semifinals of the 2016-17 Europa League will be made at midday BST / 7 a.m. ET on Friday, April 21.
The first legs will take place on May 4 and the second legs on May 11.
The final will take place at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden on Wednesday, May 24.
MORE:
Europa League fixtures and results
Comments
Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.