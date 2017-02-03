Man United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic is like Eric Cantona - Christophe Galtier

Previous
Paris Saint-Germain
Barcelona
7:45 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Home: 5/2  Draw: 5/2  Away: 6/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Benfica
Borussia Dortmund
7:45 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Home: 11/5  Draw: 12/5  Away: 7/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Norwich City
Newcastle United
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/5  Draw: 9/4  Away: 7/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Brighton & Hove Albion
Ipswich Town
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/2  Draw: 16/5  Away: 7/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next
Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan reminds me of Cantona - Galtier

UEFA Europa League ESPN staff
Read
Anthony Martial was the star as Man United cruised past Watford.

Martial hoping for goal vs. old rivals St Etienne

Manchester United PA Sport
Read

Florentin Pogba ready to 'foul' brother Paul

UEFA Europa League Ian Holyman
Read

Pochettino urges on Spurs' fringe players

Tottenham Hotspur Dan Kilpatrick
Read

United add Schweinsteiger to Europa squad

Manchester United ESPN staff
Read

Mourinho bemoans difficult schedule

English Premier League
Read

Partizan get three-year European ban

Partizan Belgrade Associated Press
Read

BVB dedicate award to Hillsborough victims

UEFA Europa League Stephan Uersfeld
Read
Tottenham

Spurs yet to commit to Wembley move

Tottenham Hotspur Dan Kilpatrick
Read

Zenit sign Hernani from Atletico PR

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Manchester United will visit the Stade Geoffrey-Guichard in the Europa League round of 32.

St Etienne suspended Man Utd ticket sales

UEFA Europa League Ian Holyman
Read
Florentin Pogba

Pogba vs. Pogba: Sibling rivalries

UEFA Europa League Arindam Rej
Read

The Sweeper: Ronaldo Jr. steals the show

International
Read

Gent director: Facing Tottenham is a dream

UEFA Europa League Dan Kilpatrick
Read

United can win Europa League - Owen

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read

Pogbas' EL meeting 'beautiful' - Rocheteau

UEFA Europa League Ian Holyman
Read

Man Utd-St Etienne draw pleases Mourinho

Manchester United Mark Ogden
Read

Europa: Man United to play St Etienne

Europa League ESPN staff
Read

Genk go top with win

UEFA Europa League
Read

Champions League moving to two timeslots

UEFA Champions League ESPN staff
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Man United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic is like Eric Cantona - Christophe Galtier

Zlatan Ibrahimovic discusses the pressure of playing for Manchester United, while Wayne Rooney reveals his favourite goal.

St Etienne coach Christophe Galtier has told the Daily Telegraph that Zlatan Ibrahimovic reminds him of Manchester United legend Eric Cantona.

Ibrahimovic, 35, is enjoying an impressive debut season at Old Trafford, having scored 20 goals in all competitions since joining on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

The Swedish striker is set to face St Etienne on Thursday when the French side take on United in the Europa League round of 32.

Galtier has likened Ibrahimovic to Cantona, who scored 65 Premier League goals for United, with both players famous for playing with a swagger.

"They will want to make the difference in the first game. They will want to finish it. I watch many games," Galtier, who grew up with Cantona in Marseille, said.

Eric Cantona won four Premier League titles with Manchester United.

"It was difficult for them at the beginning of the season but now they are a strong team, a strong team physically as well, big, with a big organisation. As always with Mourinho. And Ibra is Ibra.

"As with Jose Mourinho he is different from the image. He has a big, big, big, big, massive personality. But every time I met him there was mutual respect. We played a lot against PSG and in the beginning we won but after Ibra arrived -- it was blah, blah, blah ... goal, goal, goal.

"I love those kind of players. They are strong. Very strong. When I look at Ibra I think of Eric Cantona. Big personality. He can get mad in one second, say big things, and then, 'OK, I said it.' But, above all, an incredible player. And he scores. Goals, goals, goals. Lots of people said he would find it difficult in England but, already, 20 goals.

"He is a great professional. He sets an example. I think that's why they brought him to Manchester. Like Cantona. I have some friends in Paris and they told me all the time: 'If you give the ball here rather than there he will kill you.'

"But that's important to the young players. Even after the training session he [Ibrahimovic] stayed in the gym for another hour and the young players they see this and they go there also. He's like that at 35 because he's always been like this."

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.