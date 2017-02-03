Man United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic is like Eric Cantona - Christophe Galtier

Zlatan Ibrahimovic discusses the pressure of playing for Manchester United, while Wayne Rooney reveals his favourite goal.

St Etienne coach Christophe Galtier has told the Daily Telegraph that Zlatan Ibrahimovic reminds him of Manchester United legend Eric Cantona.

Ibrahimovic, 35, is enjoying an impressive debut season at Old Trafford, having scored 20 goals in all competitions since joining on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

The Swedish striker is set to face St Etienne on Thursday when the French side take on United in the Europa League round of 32.

Galtier has likened Ibrahimovic to Cantona, who scored 65 Premier League goals for United, with both players famous for playing with a swagger.

"They will want to make the difference in the first game. They will want to finish it. I watch many games," Galtier, who grew up with Cantona in Marseille, said.

Eric Cantona won four Premier League titles with Manchester United.

"It was difficult for them at the beginning of the season but now they are a strong team, a strong team physically as well, big, with a big organisation. As always with Mourinho. And Ibra is Ibra.

"As with Jose Mourinho he is different from the image. He has a big, big, big, big, massive personality. But every time I met him there was mutual respect. We played a lot against PSG and in the beginning we won but after Ibra arrived -- it was blah, blah, blah ... goal, goal, goal.

"I love those kind of players. They are strong. Very strong. When I look at Ibra I think of Eric Cantona. Big personality. He can get mad in one second, say big things, and then, 'OK, I said it.' But, above all, an incredible player. And he scores. Goals, goals, goals. Lots of people said he would find it difficult in England but, already, 20 goals.

"He is a great professional. He sets an example. I think that's why they brought him to Manchester. Like Cantona. I have some friends in Paris and they told me all the time: 'If you give the ball here rather than there he will kill you.'

"But that's important to the young players. Even after the training session he [Ibrahimovic] stayed in the gym for another hour and the young players they see this and they go there also. He's like that at 35 because he's always been like this."

