AFC Bournemouth
Manchester City
8:00 PM UTC
Lazio
AC Milan
7:45 PM UTC
Eibar
Granada
7:45 PM UTC
Rio Ave
Maritimo
8:00 PM UTC
Newcastle Jets
Melbourne Victory
ESPN3 8:50 AM UTC
 By Ian Holyman
Florentin Pogba prepared to 'foul' brother Paul in Europa League

Craig Burley feels both Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Paul Pogba have equal roles in Man United's squad both now and the future.
The FC crew aren't shy in criticising Paul Pogba's form thus far, adamant that the midfielder must elevate his play.

Florentin Pogba has said he will foul brother Paul Pogba if that is what it takes to help St Etienne beat Manchester United in their Europa League tie.

Florentin, 26, will meet Paul, 23, when the Ligue 1 travel to Old Trafford on Thursday for the first leg of their round-of-32 match.

"We're both determined players," Florentin, whose twin brother Mathias plays for Sparta Rotterdam, told Telefoot. "Him and me. If he's on a run, and I have to tackle him, I'll tackle him. I'm not going to knock him out. But if I have to foul him, I'll do it."

In December, St Etienne sporting director Dominique Rocheteau hailed the meeting of Florentin Pogba and his brother Paul Pogba as "the beautiful story" of the side's meeting with United.

St Etienne are currently fifth in the Ligue 1 table after a 4-0 win over Lorient on Sunday, while United are sixth following their 2-0 victory over Watford on Saturday.

Ian is ESPN's French football correspondent. Twitter: @ian_holyman

