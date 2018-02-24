Previous
Central Coast Mariners
Wellington Phoenix FC
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Brisbane Roar
Newcastle Jets
6:35 AM UTC Feb 24, 2018
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Hull City
Sheffield United
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Deportivo La Coruña
Espanyol
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Mainz
VfL Wolfsburg
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Strasbourg
Montpellier
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Atlas
Monterrey
3:00 AM UTC Feb 24, 2018
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Puebla
Necaxa
3:00 AM UTC Feb 24, 2018
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Now Playing

Assessing the favourites in the UEL round of 16

UEFA Europa League

Related Videos

Extra Time: Arsenal's quest for trophies, Martial's future

ESPN FC TV
Read

Why the pressure is on Wenger when Arsenal face Milan

ESPN FC TV
Read

Hasenhuttl: Leipzig had to defend very well against Napoli

UEFA Europa League
Read

Wenger: 'Complacent' Arsenal 'weren't at the races'

UEFA Europa League
Read

Arsenal vs Ostersund

UEFA Europa League
Read

Salzburg vs Real

UEFA Europa League
Read

Atalanta vs Borussia

UEFA Europa League
Read

Bilbao vs Spartak

UEFA Europa League
Read

Europa League: Arsenal dreadful. Batshuayi alleges racist chants. Atleti favourites

ESPN FC TV
Read

Braga vs Marseille

UEFA Europa League
Read

Milan vs Ludogorets

UEFA Europa League
Read

Zenit 3-0 Celtic: Celtic dumped from Europe

UEFA Europa League
Read

Arsenal 1-2 Ostersunds: Gunners survive scare

UEFA Europa League
Read

AC Milan 1-0 Ludogorets: Milan cruise to last 16

UEFA Europa League
Read

Atalanta 1-1 Borussia Dortmund: Schmelzer saves Dortmund from exit

UEFA Europa League
Read

Madrid vs Kobenhavn

UEFA Europa League
Read

Lazio vs FCSB

UEFA Europa League
Read

Kyiv vs AEK

UEFA Europa League
Read

CP vs Astana

UEFA Europa League
Read

Arsenal 1-2 Ostersunds: Gunners survive scare

UEFA Europa League
Read

Villarreal vs Lyon

UEFA Europa League
Read

Leipzig vs Napoli

UEFA Europa League
Read

Plzen vs Partizan

UEFA Europa League
Read

Zenit vs Celtic

UEFA Europa League
Read

Moscow vs OGC

UEFA Europa League
Read

RB Leipzig 0-2 Napoli: Valiant Napoli fall short

UEFA Europa League
Read

Villarreal 0-1 Lyon: Les Gones march on

UEFA Europa League
Read

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Copenhagen: Atleti into round of 16

UEFA Europa League
Read

Sari: Napoli out for revenge

UEFA Europa League
Read

Hasenhuettl: Leipzig need to be awake against Napoli

UEFA Europa League
Read

WATCH - Mkhi: I want to win Europa again

UEFA Europa League
Read