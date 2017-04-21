ESPN FC
Previous
AC Milan
KF Shkëndija
6
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Highlights
Everton
Hajduk Split
2
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Highlights
Ajax Amsterdam
Rosenborg
0
1
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Panathinaikos
Athletic Bilbao
2
3
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
NK Domzale
Marseille
1
1
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Viitorul Constanta
FC Salzburg
1
3
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Club Brugge
AEK Athens
0
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Next
WATCH: Fan trouble mars Everton's UEL match
UEFA Europa League
about an hour ago
Everton 2-0 Hajduk Split: Toffees strong in first half
UEFA Europa League
11 minutes ago
Read
Milan 6-0 Shkëndija: Rossoneri rout
UEFA Europa League
54 minutes ago
Read
Is punishment of Jones, Blind a big deal?
ESPN FC TV
Jul 31, 2017
Read
Welbeck: Europa League turnaround will be tough
UEFA Europa League
Jul 12, 2017
Read
Nicol: Scottish football going down the drain
ESPN FC TV
Jul 4, 2017
Read
UEL in 90 seconds: United's unorthodox treble
UEFA Europa League
May 25, 2017
Read
Ajax's Bosz disappointed over United goals
UEFA Europa League
May 24, 2017
Read
Mourinho 'so sorry' for injured Ibra
UEFA Europa League
May 24, 2017
Read
Sights and Sounds: Man United shine in Stockholm
UEFA Europa League
May 24, 2017
Read
WATCH: United and Ajax share moment of silence
UEFA Europa League
May 24, 2017
Read
The Sweeper: Spurs' well wishes to Ajax
UEFA Europa League
May 24, 2017
Read
Security front and centre ahead of UEL, UCL finals
UEFA Europa League
May 23, 2017
Read
Herrera: Our focus is on Europa League final
UEFA Europa League
May 20, 2017
Read
Lyon 3-1 Ajax: Lacazette and Co. fall short
UEFA Europa League
May 11, 2017
Read
Celta Vigo 0-1 Man United: Rashford's vital strike
UEFA Europa League
May 4, 2017
Read
Ibra's absence catastrophic for United?
English Premier League
Apr 21, 2017
Read
Can youthful Ajax topple Lyon?
UEFA Europa League
Apr 21, 2017
Read
Schalke 3-2 Ajax: Extra-time drama sees Ajax advance
UEFA Europa League
Apr 20, 2017
Read
Lyon 2-1 Besiktas: GK howler leads to Lyon win
UEFA Europa League
Apr 13, 2017
Read
WATCH: Besiktas GK gifts Lyon game-winner
UEFA Europa League
Apr 13, 2017
Read
Carrick: We have to finish teams off
UEFA Europa League
Apr 13, 2017
Read
WATCH: Pre-match violence mars Lyon-Besiktas match
UEFA Europa League
Apr 13, 2017
Read
Aboubakar scores off goalkeeping howler
UEFA Europa League
Mar 9, 2017
Read
Malinovsky gets Genk off to flying start
UEFA Europa League
Mar 9, 2017
Read
Stanciu's away goal propels Anderlecht
UEFA Europa League
Mar 9, 2017
Read
Man United: 4 games, 11 days, 4,404 miles
UEFA Europa League
Mar 9, 2017
Read
Rostov no easy draw for Man United
UEFA Europa League
Feb 24, 2017
Read
Did Spurs underestimate Gent?
UEFA Europa League
Feb 23, 2017
Read
Bentaleb: Schalke managed match well
UEFA Europa League
Feb 22, 2017
Read
Mourinho: We finished the job early
UEFA Europa League
Feb 22, 2017
Read
St Etienne 0-1 Manchester United
UEFA Europa League
Feb 22, 2017
Read