Zidane: Madrid's goals conceded 'laughable'

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane described the goals they conceded in their 2-2 draw at home to Club Brugge in their Champions League group stage clash as "laughable."

Madrid went into half-time 2-0 down at the Bernabeu thanks to two goals from Emmanuel Dennis, but rallied back to draw thanks to second half strikes from Sergio Ramos and Casemiro.

Zidane said he was not happy with the result, but took positives from the reaction as Madrid picked up the first point of their European campaign, having lost 3-0 away to Paris Saint-Germain in their opener.

"The result is bad, but the reaction is good," Zidane said. "We cannot be happy with the first half because we produced a 45 minutes like never before.

"I am not happy with the point because we wanted three, but I did like the reaction. The two goals we conceded were laughable. We weren't concentrating where the opponents are at their strongest. They scored the first goal, they went forward, and then scored the second. I insist we cannot be happy but you always have to think about the positives."

Zidane replaced goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois with Alphonse Areola at half-time and the on-loan PSG man made a superb save moments before Ramos reduced the deficit.

"Courtois is in a bad way and could not continue for the second half," he added. "He is the Real Madrid goalkeeper alongside Areola.

"Everyone can have an opinion; I am not going to get involved. We all need to be ready, like he was in the past three matches. I am not worried at all. He wants to do well.

"We can blame Thibaut, but here we are all in this together and I am the main culprit. For this, I am happy with the second half reaction. At half-time, I said if we carried on like that, we would lose the match and we had 45 minutes to change the result.

"We produced a bad first half but, in the second, we had a better attitude, went in search of the victory and changed the match. We had more heart and courage."