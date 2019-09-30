Previous
Real Madrid
Club Brugge
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Atalanta
Shakhtar Donetsk
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Galatasaray
Paris Saint-Germain
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Red Star Belgrade
Olympiakos
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Tottenham Hotspur
Bayern Munich
2
7
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Manchester City
Dinamo Zagreb
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Juventus
Bayer Leverkusen
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Lokomotiv Moscow
Atletico Madrid
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Why Pochettino can't escape blame after Spurs' 7-2 loss

ESPN FC TV
Read

Substitute Sterling earns 8/10 after goal and assist vs. Dinamo Zagreb

Manchester City Rob Dawson
Read
GalatasarayGalatasaray
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Red Star BelgradeRed Star Belgrade
OlympiakosOlympiakos
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Lokomotiv MoscowLokomotiv Moscow
Atletico MadridAtletico Madrid
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Spurs defence crumbles in capitulation vs. Bayern

Tottenham Hotspur James Capps
Read
JuventusJuventus
Bayer LeverkusenBayer Leverkusen
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Tottenham HotspurTottenham Hotspur
Bayern MunichBayern Munich
2
7
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Manchester CityManchester City
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo Zagreb
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Zinedine Zidane, Real Madrid

Zidane: Madrid's goals conceded 'laughable'

UEFA Champions League Rodrigo Faez
Read

Meet Erling Haland, the teenage striker who idolizes Zlatan, eats like Ronaldo and scores goals like them both

UEFA Champions League Mark Ogden
Read
AtalantaAtalanta
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar Donetsk
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Real MadridReal Madrid
Club BruggeClub Brugge
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Mane frustrated with 'good friend' Salah

UEFA Champions League
Read
Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, Liverpool

Mane: I was 'frustrated' at Salah but there's no rift

Liverpool ESPN
Read
Lionel Messi looks on during Barcelona's La Liga match against Villarreal.

If Barca don't tighten up, Inter could extinguish their UCL hopes

Barcelona Graham Hunter
Read

Why Hazard's next 2 Real Madrid matches are crucial

UEFA Champions League
Read

Will Conte find Champions League success with Inter?

UEFA Champions League
Read

I won't kill myself to win UCL - Guardiola

Manchester City Rob Dawson
Read

Hazard: I can do much better at Real Madrid

Real Madrid Rodrigo Faez
Read
By Rodrigo Faez
Share
Tweet
   

Zidane: Madrid's goals conceded 'laughable'

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane described the goals they conceded in their 2-2 draw at home to Club Brugge in their Champions League group stage clash as "laughable."

Madrid went into half-time 2-0 down at the Bernabeu thanks to two goals from Emmanuel Dennis, but rallied back to draw thanks to second half strikes from Sergio Ramos and Casemiro.

- Champions League group stage: All you need to know
- ESPN Champions League fantasy: Sign up now!

Zidane said he was not happy with the result, but took positives from the reaction as Madrid picked up the first point of their European campaign, having lost 3-0 away to Paris Saint-Germain in their opener.

"The result is bad, but the reaction is good," Zidane said. "We cannot be happy with the first half because we produced a 45 minutes like never before.

"I am not happy with the point because we wanted three, but I did like the reaction. The two goals we conceded were laughable. We weren't concentrating where the opponents are at their strongest. They scored the first goal, they went forward, and then scored the second. I insist we cannot be happy but you always have to think about the positives."

Zidane replaced goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois with Alphonse Areola at half-time and the on-loan PSG man made a superb save moments before Ramos reduced the deficit.

"Courtois is in a bad way and could not continue for the second half," he added. "He is the Real Madrid goalkeeper alongside Areola.

"Everyone can have an opinion; I am not going to get involved. We all need to be ready, like he was in the past three matches. I am not worried at all. He wants to do well.

"We can blame Thibaut, but here we are all in this together and I am the main culprit. For this, I am happy with the second half reaction. At half-time, I said if we carried on like that, we would lose the match and we had 45 minutes to change the result.

"We produced a bad first half but, in the second, we had a better attitude, went in search of the victory and changed the match. We had more heart and courage."

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.