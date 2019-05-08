Previous
Vancouver Whitecaps
Portland Timbers
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Next

Ajax AmsterdamAjax Amsterdam
Tottenham HotspurTottenham Hotspur
2
3
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 3Tottenham Hotspur wins on Away Goals
Game Details
Highlights

Who should leave Barcelona after UCL debacle?

UEFA Champions League
Read
By ESPN
Liverpool and Spurs fans hit out at rocketing Champions League final costs

ESPN FC's Steve Nicol believes Tottenham's defense will be more of a problem for Liverpool than Ajax's would have been in the Champions League final.
The FC crew dissect the midfield and attacking issues that cost Barcelona a 3-0 lead against Liverpool and a place in the Champions League final.
Lucas Moura cried as he watched back his stunning last minute winner that fired Spurs into the Champions League final.
Steve Nicol and Shaka Hislop examine where things went wrong for Ajax, pointing out the instances in which their inexperience cost them against Tottenham.

Liverpool and Tottenham supporters have called for an end to "cashing in on fan loyalty" amid rocketing prices for flights and hotel rooms for the Champions League final.

Spurs and Liverpool reached the June 1 showpiece thanks to dramatic comeback wins, but supporters making plans to attend the match in Madrid face huge costs.

The price of some flights to the Spanish capital in the days around the match has risen to more than £1,500, while rates for hotel rooms in the city and surrounding towns have soared to over £1,000 a night.

The two clubs have been allocated 16,613 tickets for the match at Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano stadium, with the cheapest of those costing around £60 and the most expensive £513.

Now Liverpool fans' group Spirit of Shankly and the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust have issued a joint statement calling for a crackdown on exploitation of supporters and hitting out at UEFA's "measly" allocations.

"This has been a sensational Champions League campaign for Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool, with fans of both clubs now looking forward to the final in Madrid on June 1," the statement said.

"But supporters' joy has been tempered by the extortionate costs of travel, accommodation and tickets -- if they get a ticket at all with the measly allocation from UEFA.

"Prices of flights to Madrid and surrounding towns have rocketed by up to 840 percent. Hotel rooms are more than £1,000 a night, with stories of room bookings being cancelled and resold at vastly inflated rates.

"Tickets in excess of £500 are exorbitant. There needs to be transparency from UEFA and both clubs in how tickets are priced and allocated."

The statement also called for consumer protection measures to be applied to the repricing of flights and hotel rooms in the days around the final.

"For many, the final is not a one-off event," it added. "It is the culmination of a season-long journey for fans, who have spent thousands of pounds already travelling to support their team, bringing the spectacle and atmosphere that is a key part of the game so prized by television.

"It is time to stop cashing in on fan loyalty."

