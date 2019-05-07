Tottenham vs. Liverpool Champions League final could affect UEFA Nations League finalists

Previous
Valencia
Arsenal
12:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 3
Chelsea
Eintracht Frankfurt
12:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 1
Lucas Moura, Tottenham

Moura cries at footage of Tottenham's miracle comeback

Blog - The Toe Poke ESPN
Moura overcome with emotion watching his winning goal

UEFA Champions League
Klopp and Pochettino have arguably done more for the Premier League in a tactical sense than anyone else. How will their meeting go this Saturday?

Spurs vs. Liverpool could affect Nations League

UEFA Champions League Dale Johnson
Spurs' Kane hopeful to be back for UCL final

Tottenham Hotspur Reuters
Spurs come back against Ajax with Lucas Moura hat-trick

UEFA Champions League
In season of close calls, Spurs survive to reach UCL final

Champions League Mark Ogden
Nicol: Ajax final would have been preferable for Liverpool

ESPN FC TV
Ajax's de Ligt calls shock loss 'a nightmare'

Ajax Amsterdam Reuters
Spurs finally exposed Ajax's youth and naivety

ESPN FC TV
How Lucas Moura transformed Spurs in Kane's absence

ESPN FC TV
Tearful Pochettino lauds 'heroes' in Spurs win

UEFA Champions League ESPN
Social reaction: Spurs' UCL comeback at Ajax

UEFA Champions League ESPN
Ajax AmsterdamAjax Amsterdam
Tottenham HotspurTottenham Hotspur
2
3
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 3Tottenham Hotspur wins on Away Goals
Who should leave Barcelona after UCL debacle?

UEFA Champions League
Andre Onana 'adapted perfectly' to Ajax's style

UEFA Champions League
Valverde made the same mistakes in Barca's latest collapse

Marcotti's Musings Gabriele Marcotti
Sources: Coutinho to be sold after UCL collapse

Transfers Moises Llorens and Sam Marsden
Jurgen Klopp, Trent Alexander-Arnold

Klopp praises 'genius' Alexander-Arnold corner

UEFA Champions League ESPN
Barca 'dopes' deserve the flak they get for UCL humiliation

Champions League Graham Hunter
Spurs' Pochettino: I turned down Real Madrid

Tottenham Hotspur Reuters
By Dale Johnson
Tottenham vs. Liverpool Champions League final could affect UEFA Nations League finalists

ESPN FC's Steve Nicol believes Tottenham's defense will be more of a problem for Liverpool than Ajax's would have been in the Champions League final.
Steve Nicol says he feels guilty for doubting Liverpool could pull off a comeback against Barcelona and reach the Champions League final.

England's hopes of winning the inaugural UEFA Nations League next month could be hit by Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur reaching the Champions League final.

The Champions League showpiece will be held at the Wanda Metropolitano, home to Atletico Madrid, on June 1, with England's Nations League semifinal against Netherlands taking place five days later.

England will have almost half their squad in the Champions League final, and with the winners likely to have an open top bus parade in the following days Gareth Southgate won't have his full squad together until a couple of days before they face the Dutch in Guimaraes

Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson and Adam Lallana will be part of the Liverpool squad which heads to Spain, while Eric Dier, Dele Alli, Harry Winks, Harry Kane, Kieran Trippier and Danny Rose will be on Spurs duty.

UEFA decided to play the semifinals on June 5 and 6 to ensure they are standalone games, with all other European countries playing in Euro 2020 qualifiers on June 7 and 8. The Nations League third-place playoff and final follow on June 9.

FIFA rules state that players must be released for a major finals tournament 14 days before it begins, but the Nations League is being played on a designated international week in the football calendar and UEFA would not want to devalue the Champions League by enforcing call-ups.

