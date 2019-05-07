Tottenham vs. Liverpool Champions League final could affect UEFA Nations League finalists

ESPN FC's Steve Nicol believes Tottenham's defense will be more of a problem for Liverpool than Ajax's would have been in the Champions League final.

England's hopes of winning the inaugural UEFA Nations League next month could be hit by Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur reaching the Champions League final.

The Champions League showpiece will be held at the Wanda Metropolitano, home to Atletico Madrid, on June 1, with England's Nations League semifinal against Netherlands taking place five days later.

England will have almost half their squad in the Champions League final, and with the winners likely to have an open top bus parade in the following days Gareth Southgate won't have his full squad together until a couple of days before they face the Dutch in Guimaraes

Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson and Adam Lallana will be part of the Liverpool squad which heads to Spain, while Eric Dier, Dele Alli, Harry Winks, Harry Kane, Kieran Trippier and Danny Rose will be on Spurs duty.

UEFA decided to play the semifinals on June 5 and 6 to ensure they are standalone games, with all other European countries playing in Euro 2020 qualifiers on June 7 and 8. The Nations League third-place playoff and final follow on June 9.

FIFA rules state that players must be released for a major finals tournament 14 days before it begins, but the Nations League is being played on a designated international week in the football calendar and UEFA would not want to devalue the Champions League by enforcing call-ups.