Fans call for safe standing in Champions League and Europa League

Previous
Borussia Dortmund
Tottenham Hotspur
12:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Real Madrid
Ajax Amsterdam
12:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Solskjaer: PSG tie isn't 'mission impossible'

Manchester United Mark Ogden
Read
Fans of Borussia Dortmund hold up their ahead of their clash with Tottenham.

Fans call for safe standing in UEFA tournaments

UEFA Champions League ESPN
Read

Barca told me to knock Madrid out - De Jong

UEFA Champions League Reuters
Read
Real MadridReal Madrid
Ajax AmsterdamAjax Amsterdam
12:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
PickCenter
Brandon Williams, Manchester United

United add teenage defender to injury-hit squad

Manchester United Rob Dawson
Read
PSG's Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe meets NFL star Beckham Jr. in Paris

France Ligue 1 ESPN
Read

Missing 'boss' Ramos hurts Madrid - Ajax coach

UEFA Champions League Associated Press
Read

Poch irked again by BVB's extra training day

UEFA Champions League Ben Pearce
Read

UCL Predictor: Can depleted Man United fight back?

UEFA Champions League
Read
Jadon Sancho has become an important member of the Borussia Dortmund side this season

Sancho still has a lot to learn - Dortmund's Favre

Borussia Dortmund Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Young: Critics can dismiss United all they want

Manchester United Rob Dawson
Read
Schalke captain Benjamin Stambouli gives an armband to fans who made their way onto the pitch.

Schalke fans take armband from captain after loss

Schalke 04 Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Neymar denies partying too much

French Ligue 1 Jonathan Johnson
Read

Utd injury crisis won't improve for PSG - Solskjaer

Manchester United Rob Dawson
Read

Sources: PSG mull stadium naming rights deal

UEFA Champions League Jonathan Johnson
Read

PSG's Cavani 'very, very tight' to face United - Tuchel

UEFA Champions League Jonathan Johnson
Read

UEFA fine United, PSG for incidents at Old Trafford

UEFA Champions League Jonathan Johnson
Read

Sources: Solskjaer sole Man Utd candidate

Manchester United Mark Ogden
Read

Ramos banned additional match for yellow card

Real Madrid ESPN
Read
Liverpool fans

Roma fan jailed for assaulting Liverpool supporter

Liverpool Associated Press
Read
By ESPN
Share
Tweet
   

Fans call for safe standing in Champions League and Europa League

Ross Dyer and Craig Burley make their picks for this week's Champions League second legs, highlighted by Dortmund-Spurs and PSG-Man United.

Football fans from around Europe have written to UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin to call for safe standing to be allowed at Champions League and Europa League matches.

Grounds in several European leagues, including Germany's Bundesliga, include safe standing areas but their use is not permitted in the continental club competitions.

Now, adopting the slogan "Europe Wants to Stand," fans' groups from 13 countries including Germany, France, England and Spain are urging Ceferin and UEFA to think again.

An open letter to the UEFA president will be backed by shows of support for safe standing at European games during Borussia Dortmund's Champions League match against Tottenham on Tuesday and Bayern Munich's clash with Liverpool next week.

"Twenty-one years ago, UEFA introduced a ban on standing at international matches," the open letter to Ceferin said.

"In the name of the majority of supporters across the continent, we urge you to reconsider this ban and give us the choice of whether to sit or stand at football matches."

Jan-Henrik Gruszecki, of Borussia Dortmund fans' group Sudtribune Dortmund, said: "There are three main reasons for our protest.

"A vibrant fan culture needs standing terraces. Where there are only seats, fan culture has slowly descended into non-existence.

"Why should something not work in the European cup competitions when it works perfectly in several European top flights? The Bundesliga is a prime example.

"Moreover, it's dangerous for those on the terraces if you have makeshift seats. People will stand anyway, and falling over the seats can result in dangerous injuries. What we at Dortmund have for European games is a de facto standing terrace with seats.

"Lastly, seats are just more expensive than standing. It's different at Dortmund, but not at most stadiums.

"Our arguments, therefore, are culture, safety and pricing."

The open letter said the increasing cost of tickets for Champions League and Europa League matches "has led to the exclusion of young and low-income fans."

It added: "It is our belief that stadia must be open to people from all walks of life, and the provision of tickets in standing areas is one of the easiest ways to achieve this objective."

Information from ESPN FC's Germany correspondent Stephan Uersfeld was used in this report.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.