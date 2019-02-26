Barcelona told me to knock Real Madrid out of Champions League - De Jong

Previous
Borussia Dortmund
Tottenham Hotspur
12:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Real Madrid
Ajax Amsterdam
12:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Barca told me to knock Madrid out of UCL - De Jong

UEFA Champions League Reuters
Read
Real MadridReal Madrid
Ajax AmsterdamAjax Amsterdam
12:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
PickCenter
Brandon Williams, Manchester United

Utd add teenage defender to injury-hit squad

Manchester United Rob Dawson
Read
PSG's Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe meets NFL star Beckham Jr. in Paris

France Ligue 1 ESPN
Read

Missing 'boss' Ramos hurts Madrid - Ajax coach

UEFA Champions League Associated Press
Read

Poch irked again by BVB's extra training day

UEFA Champions League Ben Pearce
Read

UCL Predictor: Can depleted Man United fight back?

UEFA Champions League
Read
Jadon Sancho has become an important member of the Borussia Dortmund side this season

Sancho still has a lot to learn - Dortmund's Favre

Borussia Dortmund Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Young: Critics can dismiss United all they want

Manchester United Rob Dawson
Read
Schalke captain Benjamin Stambouli gives an armband to fans who made their way onto the pitch.

Schalke fans take armband from captain after loss

Schalke 04 Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Neymar denies partying too much

French Ligue 1 Jonathan Johnson
Read

Utd injury crisis won't improve for PSG - Solskjaer

Manchester United Rob Dawson
Read

Sources: PSG mull stadium naming rights deal

UEFA Champions League Jonathan Johnson
Read

PSG's Cavani 'very, very tight' to face United - Tuchel

UEFA Champions League Jonathan Johnson
Read

UEFA fine United, PSG for incidents at Old Trafford

UEFA Champions League Jonathan Johnson
Read

Sources: Solskjaer sole Man Utd candidate

Manchester United Mark Ogden
Read

Ramos banned additional match for yellow card

Real Madrid ESPN
Read
Liverpool fans

Roma fan jailed for assaulting Liverpool supporter

Liverpool Associated Press
Read

Spurs group wants message sent after assaults

Tottenham Hotspur Ben Pearce
Read

UEFA charges Ramos for deliberate yellow card

Real Madrid Associated Press
Read
By Reuters
Share
Tweet
   

Barcelona told me to knock Real Madrid out of Champions League - De Jong

Ross Dyer and Craig Burley make their picks for this week's Champions League second legs, highlighted by Dortmund-Spurs and PSG-Man United.
Following Real Madrid's second El Clasico defeat in four days, the ESPN FC crew delve deeper into the behind the scenes issues at the Spanish giants

Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong has told Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf that his future club Barcelona urged him and his Ajax teammates to knock Real Madrid out of the Champions League.

De Jong joins Barcelona -- who have beaten Madrid in both the Copa del Rey and La Liga over the last week -- next season after a deal was completed in January.

The Netherlands international, whose Ajax team travel to Madrid on Tuesday looking to overcome a 2-1 deficit, said Barca had urged him to help inflict a defeat on their oldest rivals.

"I spoke to them when I signed the contract and they told me to try to knock out Real Madrid, as that would be great for Barca too," he said.

De Jong urged Ajax to be courageous and said he believed they could cause a shock by eliminating Madrid, who have lost their last three home games.

"We have to play on the attack, put them under pressure and play great football," he said.

"If everyone contributes, we have enough quality to cause a surprise."

Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is suspended on Tuesday because of an accumulation of yellow cards.

"Ramos is Madrid's boss on the field and in the backline," Ajax coach Erik ten Hag said on Monday.

"His absence clearly is a loss tactically, but also mentally. It's a loss that will clearly be felt by Real Madrid. It obviously won't be as good as a team as if it had Ramos on the field."

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.