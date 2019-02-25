Real Madrid not as good without field 'boss' Ramos - Ajax manager

Following Real Madrid's second El Clasico defeat in four days, the ESPN FC crew delve deeper into the behind the scenes issues at the Spanish giants

Needing goals, Ajax hope to take advantage of Sergio Ramos' absence when they face Real Madrid in the second leg of the round of 16 in the Champions League.

Ramos, the Real Madrid captain, is suspended from Tuesday's match because of an accumulation of yellow cards.

"Ramos is Madrid's boss on the field and in the backline," Ajax coach Erik ten Hag said on Monday through a translator. "His absence clearly is a loss tactically, but also mentally. It's a loss that will clearly be felt by Real Madrid.

"It obviously won't be as good as a team as if it had Ramos on the field."

Nacho Fernandez is expected to replace Ramos in central defense, playing alongside Raphael Varane.

Ramos will also miss the first leg of the quarterfinals if Madrid advance, as UEFA said he deliberately provoked the yellow card in the first leg so he could be available for future matches.

Ajax, playing in the round of 16 for the first time since 2006, needs to score at least two goals to reverse the 2-1 home loss in the first leg and make a first quarterfinal appearance since 2003.

"Our goal is always the same: To score goals," Ten Hag said. "This is Ajax. We don't care about which opponent we are playing against."

Ten Hag said he expects three-time defending champion Madrid to be extra motivated as the Champions League presents their only realistic chance of winning a title this season.

"They only have a chance to succeed in the Champions League, so they will be playing with a different attitude," Ten Hag said.

Madrid are coming off two consecutive losses to Barcelona at their Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, being eliminated in the Copa del Rey semifinals, and dropping to 12 points off the La Liga lead with 12 games remaining.