Real Madrid not as good without field 'boss' Ramos - Ajax manager

Previous
Leganes
Levante
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Missing 'boss' Ramos hurts Madrid - Ajax coach

UEFA Champions League Associated Press
Read

Poch irked again by BVB's extra training day

UEFA Champions League Ben Pearce
Read

UCL Predictor: Can depleted Man United fight back?

UEFA Champions League
Read
Jadon Sancho has become an important member of the Borussia Dortmund side this season

Sancho still has a lot to learn - Dortmund's Favre

Borussia Dortmund Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Young: Critics can dismiss United all they want

Manchester United Rob Dawson
Read
Schalke captain Benjamin Stambouli gives an armband to fans who made their way onto the pitch.

Schalke fans take armband from captain after loss

Schalke 04 Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Neymar denies partying too much

French Ligue 1 Jonathan Johnson
Read

Utd injury crisis won't improve for PSG - Solskjaer

Manchester United Rob Dawson
Read

Sources: PSG mull stadium naming rights deal

UEFA Champions League Jonathan Johnson
Read

PSG's Cavani 'very, very tight' to face United - Tuchel

UEFA Champions League Jonathan Johnson
Read

UEFA fine United, PSG for incidents at Old Trafford

UEFA Champions League Jonathan Johnson
Read

Sources: Solskjaer sole Man Utd candidate

Manchester United Mark Ogden
Read

Ramos banned additional match for yellow card

Real Madrid ESPN
Read
Liverpool fans

Roma fan jailed for assaulting Liverpool supporter

Liverpool Associated Press
Read

Spurs group wants message sent after assaults

Tottenham Hotspur Ben Pearce
Read

UEFA charges Ramos for deliberate yellow card

Real Madrid Associated Press
Read

Nicol: This is Liverpool's best chance to win the double

English Premier League
Read

Man United's best chance at UCL is through the Prem

Manchester United Andy Mitten
Read

Benzema: I've played better since Ronaldo left

UEFA Champions League Ian Holyman
Read
Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone celebrated Jose Gimenez's opener by putting his hands on his genitals

Simeone charged for obscene gesture vs. Juve

UEFA Champions League Associated Press
Read
By Associated Press
Share
Tweet
   

Real Madrid not as good without field 'boss' Ramos - Ajax manager

Following Real Madrid's second El Clasico defeat in four days, the ESPN FC crew delve deeper into the behind the scenes issues at the Spanish giants

Needing goals, Ajax hope to take advantage of Sergio Ramos' absence when they face Real Madrid in the second leg of the round of 16 in the Champions League.

Ramos, the Real Madrid captain, is suspended from Tuesday's match because of an accumulation of yellow cards.

"Ramos is Madrid's boss on the field and in the backline," Ajax coach Erik ten Hag said on Monday through a translator. "His absence clearly is a loss tactically, but also mentally. It's a loss that will clearly be felt by Real Madrid.

"It obviously won't be as good as a team as if it had Ramos on the field."

Nacho Fernandez is expected to replace Ramos in central defense, playing alongside Raphael Varane.

Ramos will also miss the first leg of the quarterfinals if Madrid advance, as UEFA said he deliberately provoked the yellow card in the first leg so he could be available for future matches.

Ajax, playing in the round of 16 for the first time since 2006, needs to score at least two goals to reverse the 2-1 home loss in the first leg and make a first quarterfinal appearance since 2003.

"Our goal is always the same: To score goals," Ten Hag said. "This is Ajax. We don't care about which opponent we are playing against."

Ten Hag said he expects three-time defending champion Madrid to be extra motivated as the Champions League presents their only realistic chance of winning a title this season.

"They only have a chance to succeed in the Champions League, so they will be playing with a different attitude," Ten Hag said.

Madrid are coming off two consecutive losses to Barcelona at their Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, being eliminated in the Copa del Rey semifinals, and dropping to 12 points off the La Liga lead with 12 games remaining.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.