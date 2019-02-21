Previous
Cagliari
Internazionale
2
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Next

By Jonathan Johnson
Share
Tweet
   

PSG mull Parc des Princes stadium naming rights deal - sources

The FC crew answer your tweets on Brendan Rodgers' new job at Leicester, Jadon Sancho beating out Kylian Mbappe in the Player Power Rankings and more.
The guys respond to your questions about memorable run-ins with referees, whether they'd rather a team with Lionel Messi playing or Pep Guardiola managing and more.
Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi says the club's new shirt deal adds to their financial resolve, and that he's 'not worried' about Financial Fair Play.

Paris Saint-Germain are considering renaming Parc des Princes in a big-money sponsorship deal, sources have told ESPN FC.

The sources said PSG were looking at further ways of bringing in revenue after last month's AccorHotels sponsorship deal and adding a sponsor's name to their home ground.

PSG chairman and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi has been open to the idea in the past and told Le Parisien that a sponsored rebranding of the Parc des Princes was a possibility at some stage.

"It is something that we are considering," he said. "All clubs have a naming deal these days."

However, the sources said the initiative was not considered to be high priority at the moment, with no arrangement close to being finalised. Expansion of the stadium remains a possibility in future years.

The AccorHotels sponsorship will become of one of European football's four most lucrative deals, sources told ESPN FC last month.

The agreement will be almost double their previous deal and see them earn more than Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Tottenham.

The news is a boost to PSG in their long-running battle with UEFA over financial fair play regulations.

